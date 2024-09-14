Utah State QB Bryson Barnes Leads Second Scoring Drive Against Utes

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State QB Bryson Barnes did it all for the Aggies as he led a four-play scoring drive to put USU up 14-3 in the second quarter.

Through the first 20 minutes of action, Barnes completed 8 of his 15 pass attempts for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

The drive started with a short four-yard QB scramble.

On 3rd & 6, Barnes unloaded a deep ball to Jalen Royals as the Utes closed in on him in the backfield. Royals pulled down an impressive one-handed grab down the left sideline to set the Aggies up in the red zone.

From the 12-yard line, Barnes found Jack Hestera for his second passing TD of the first half.

Utah State shocked the Utes in the first half with the Herd at their backs.

However, the second TD was a bit of a wake-up call for Utah as they went on a 7-play, 76-yard scoring drive the next time down.

CBSSN’s Dave Ryan Gives His Keys For A Utah State Upset

Although these two Beehive State teams have not met in nearly a decade, they have a rich history driven by tradition.

Saturday will mark the 113th contest in the series, with the Utes winning 79 total times, including the last two matchups. Utah State’s last win came in overtime in 2012.

When it comes to in-state clashes like Utah and Utah State, Dave said, “I love storylines, so this week… is just packed with them. With the in-state rivalry… 113th overall meeting, battle of the brothers, I love the history and pageantry of college football.”

This will be the first battle between the two teams since Utah joined the Big 12 Conference at the beginning of this athletic calendar, and despite still playing in different conferences, Saturday’s game is simply still football.

“It’s still two teams, two fan bases that for that day are playing each other and it means so much to the kids and to the fans… When you talk to the players before a game, they believe they’re gonna win, they believe in the coach’s game plan, and that’s so unique. They’re so genuinely excited about these games, it means so much,” Ryan had to say.

