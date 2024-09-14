Charity group renovates home of Centerville family

On the Site:
CENTERVILLE Saturday was quite the day for Jil Ingram.

It’s not that she is bad at home repairs, it’s just hanging a towel rack in a bathroom took longer than she thought.

“I have been trying to get this crew in for like three and a half hours,” she said, just as the rack fell to the floor again. “I told you.”

No matter how many times it takes, though, she knows this project is more than just hanging a towel rack.

“It is about everybody that is going through a lot in their own lives. We get to leave it behind and come here and make a difference in someone else’s life,” Ingram said.

Jil Ingram, of the charity group Little Miracles, talks with a co-worker. The group renovated a home for a family in Centerville. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

‘Neighbors helping neighbors’

The house she was at off Doris Circle in Centerville isn’t her home.

It belongs to the Peterson family, who could use a little help.

That is where the group Little Miracles comes in.

“One of our slogans that we say now is just neighbors helping neighbors,” said Tiani Shoemaker, founder of Little Miracles.

The goal of the charitable group is to positively help single-parent families.

In the past 10 years, Little Miracles has helped more than 150 Utah families.

(Mark Less, KSL TV) (Mark Less, KSL TV) (Mark Less, KSL TV) (Mark Less, KSL TV)

‘A warrior mother’

In this case, it was the single mother of four children whose husband died a few years ago.

“She has just been a warrior mother. She has got her oldest on a mission, amazing kids, full of life, and a lot of trauma,” Shoemaker said.

So, when Little Miracles heard her story and how the family home could use a little love, it is what the group does best.

Dozens of volunteers have been renovating the family home for the past few days while the family is away.

The family knows work is being done, but they don’t know what it will look like until they arrive late Saturday afternoon.

“They are going to walk in here and not even recognize this place,” said volunteer Chris Myers.

It is that moment, which is usually full of happy tears, that makes all this hard work worth it.

“I literally, it makes me happy,” Myers said.

It’s why Ingram was still smiling after all those tries to get a towel rack on the wall correctly.

“It is a lot of fun,” she said. “It just a way to give something big to something so much bigger.”

