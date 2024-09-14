On the Site:
Isaac Wilson Hits Money Parks For A Touchdown As Utah Keeps It Close In Logan

Sep 14, 2024, 3:56 PM

LOGAN, Utah – Isaac Wilson and Money Parks combined for a touchdown, keeping Utah close against a surprisingly spry Utah State team. The Aggies lead No. 12 Utah 14-10 midway through the second period.

Following former Ute Bryson Barnes’ second TD pass of the first half, the true freshman quarterback spearheaded an eight-play, 76-yard drive for the Utes’ first trip to the end zone. The running game finally got going with Mike Mitchell and Micah Bernard each breaking 17+ yard runs. Combined with a Utah State pass interference call, Utah was in the Aggie red zone within four plays.

Wilson has completed 9-of-15 passes for 91 yards and a TD. Mitchell and Bernard each have 32 yards on the ground. Dorian Singer has caught three passes for 37 yards.

Utah State has outgained the Utes 225 yards to 114 yards after five possessions with each team.

Three Game Day Thoughts From Utes Insider Steve Bartle

1. Bryson Barnes vs Utah Defense

If you listened to the Utah Blockcast with Keanu Tanuvasa this week, you know there is respect for the Utah State signal caller but Utah has a job to do.

And the job of the defense is to make things rather difficult for the Utah State quarterback.

Given Barnes’ time in the program, there is a deeper understanding of how things work at Utah. However, Utah also knows what Barnes does well and where he may struggle.

So, how Morgan Scalley approaches this game in terms of scheme and playcalling will be interesting. Don’t be surprised to see a much more aggressive game plan.

2. Utah aiming for a big day on the ground

There is a lot of excitement around Isaac Wilson and the opportunity to get an extended look at him. But today’s offensive attack will very likely be tilted toward a heavy rushing attack.

Kyle Whittingham and his staff will want to shorten this game as much as possible. The best way to do that will be through controlling the ball with the run game.

Micah Bernard finished last week 2 yards shy of 120 rushing yards. He and Mike Mitchell will be counted on to lead the way this week.

For Utah to have the sort of day they want, they will need a big day from the ground game.

3. Success for Isaac Wilson

The biggest storyline in this game is the absence of veteran quarterback Cam Rising. Given what’s on the line for Utah this season, Rising is a vital piece to it all. He isn’t available for Utah today, which puts the spotlight on true freshman Isaac Wilson.

Wilson doesn’t need to be the hero. He doesn’t need to throw for 200-300 yards. He simply needs to execute the offense and take advantage of opportunities when they are there.

There will be easy looks for him. He will have chances to throw the ball down the field. It’s all up to him to take command, play with confidence, and execute to the best of his abilities.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

PK: Cam’s Injury Gives Rise To Isaac Wilson In Defeat Of Utah State

In the hyper-competitive world of college football, the toughness quality in players often can go a long way toward achieving success. But it can occasionally come at the expense of situational intelligence.

27 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Utah Football Overcomes Early Deficit To Sweep Nonconference Schedule

The USU Aggies gave Utah Football a good scare but the Utes prevailed in the Battle of the Brothers at Maverik Stadium on Saturday.

52 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Last-Minute Personnel Updates From BYU/Wyoming Game

The latest personnel notes before BYU vs. Wyoming.

1 hour ago

KSL Sports

Utah’s Isaac Wilson Connects With Carsen Ryan To Extend Lead

Freshman Isaac Wilson continues his impressive debut as a starter, tossing his third touchdown pass of the day.

1 hour ago

KSL Sports

Bryson Barnes QB Sneaks Into End Zone To Drop Utah Lead To One Possession

Utah State QB Bryson Barnes called his own number on the goalline in the third quarter to drop the Utes' lead to seven, 28-21.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Isaac Wilson Finds Caleb Lohner As Utah Football Regains Lead Over Aggies

Utah Football quarterback Isaac Wilson had a slow start but eventually found his footing and helped the Utes take the lead before halftime.

3 hours ago

