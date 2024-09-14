Bryson Barnes QB Sneaks Into End Zone To Drop Utah Lead To One Possession

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State QB Bryson Barnes called his own number on the goalline in the third quarter to drop the Utes’ lead to seven, 28-21.

After a Rahsul Faison TD run was called back, the Aggies went with a QB sneak and punched in six.

A long-winded 9-play drive saw Barnes complete two of three pass attempts for 30 yards.

The former Ute also scrambled for a critical 14-yard rush.

As the Aggies entered Utah territory, Faison took back-to-back handoffs for 30 of his own yards. Set up on the one-yard line, Barnes wrapped up the drive with the QB sneak.

Utes QB Zach Wilson threw an interception on the next drive, giving the Aggies a chance to tie or take the lead.

They had to settle for a field goal and the 43-yard attempt missed to the left.

CBSSN’s Dave Ryan Gives His Keys For A Utah State Upset

Although these two Beehive State teams have not met in nearly a decade, they have a rich history driven by tradition.

Saturday will mark the 113th contest in the series, with the Utes winning 79 total times, including the last two matchups. Utah State’s last win came in overtime in 2012.

When it comes to in-state clashes like Utah and Utah State, Dave said, “I love storylines, so this week… is just packed with them. With the in-state rivalry… 113th overall meeting, battle of the brothers, I love the history and pageantry of college football.”

Game Week back at The Mav #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/Ve9rsGOoAH — USU Football (@USUFootball) September 9, 2024

This will be the first battle between the two teams since Utah joined the Big 12 Conference at the beginning of this athletic calendar, and despite still playing in different conferences, Saturday’s game is simply still football.

“It’s still two teams, two fan bases that for that day are playing each other and it means so much to the kids and to the fans… When you talk to the players before a game, they believe they’re gonna win, they believe in the coach’s game plan, and that’s so unique. They’re so genuinely excited about these games, it means so much,” Ryan had to say.

