Utah’s Isaac Wilson Connects With Carsen Ryan To Extend Lead

LOGAN, Utah – Utah freshman Isaac Wilson continues his impressive debut as a starter, tossing his third touchdown pass of the day.

Wilson bounced back after throwing an interception on the previous drive, leading the Utes on a five play, 74-yard drive.

Carsen Ryan Snags Impressive Touchdown Catch From Isaac Wilson For Utah

The drive started at the dawn of the final quarte with the Utah Utes leading the Utah State Aggies by a score of 28-21.

Momentum seemed to be shifting the way of the Aggies, but a second field goal miss from Elliott Nimrod put the ball back in Utah’s hands with the chance to put the game further from reach.

Micah Bernard turned on the jets for a 64-yard run that would set up the Utes on the Utah State 10-yard line.

Three more runs put Utah on the 2-yard line in a 4th and goal situation. Confident in his young quarterback, Kyle Whittingham elected to keep his offense on the field in an attempt to stretch the lead to two touchdowns.

Tight end Carsen Ryan set up with a hand in the ground, coming out of the backfield at the snap. Wilson flicked the ball to his right in the direction of Ryan. Carsen reached for the ball as it faded toward the sideline, snatching it with one hand to complete the scoring drive.

The PAT put the Utes ahead of the Aggies 35-21, providing a cushion for Utah as they inch closer to closing out the Aggies.

Three Game Day Thoughts From Utes Insider Steve Bartle

1. Bryson Barnes vs Utah Defense

If you listened to the Utah Blockcast with Keanu Tanuvasa this week, you know there is respect for the Utah State signal caller but Utah has a job to do.

And the job of the defense is to make things rather difficult for the Utah State quarterback.

Given Barnes’ time in the program, there is a deeper understanding of how things work at Utah. However, Utah also knows what Barnes does well and where he may struggle.

So, how Morgan Scalley approaches this game in terms of scheme and playcalling will be interesting. Don’t be surprised to see a much more aggressive game plan.

2. Utah aiming for a big day on the ground

There is a lot of excitement around Isaac Wilson and the opportunity to get an extended look at him. But today’s offensive attack will very likely be tilted toward a heavy rushing attack.

Kyle Whittingham and his staff will want to shorten this game as much as possible. The best way to do that will be through controlling the ball with the run game.

Micah Bernard finished last week 2 yards shy of 120 rushing yards. He and Mike Mitchell will be counted on to lead the way this week.

For Utah to have the sort of day they want, they will need a big day from the ground game.

It's all smiles with the Utah QBs.

3. Success for Isaac Wilson

The biggest storyline in this game is the absence of veteran quarterback Cam Rising. Given what’s on the line for Utah this season, Rising is a vital piece to it all. He isn’t available for Utah today, which puts the spotlight on true freshman Isaac Wilson.

Wilson doesn’t need to be the hero. He doesn’t need to throw for 200-300 yards. He simply needs to execute the offense and take advantage of opportunities when they are there.

There will be easy looks for him. He will have chances to throw the ball down the field. It’s all up to him to take command, play with confidence, and execute to the best of his abilities.

