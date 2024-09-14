On the Site:
Last-Minute Personnel Updates From BYU/Wyoming Game

Sep 14, 2024, 6:06 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The latest personnel updates for BYU/Wyoming from inside War Memorial Stadium.

Running back situation for BYU entering the Wyoming game

BYU will be without LJ Martin and Hinckley Folau Ropati. That’s no surprise, as offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick ruled out both on Wednesday.

Neither running back made the trip to Laramie.

BYU’s running backs without Martin and Ropati available against Wyoming include Miles Davis, Enoch Nawahine, Pokaiaua Haunga, Sione I. Moa, Jovesa Damuni, and Charlies Miska.

Miska was recently added to the roster.

If Davis gets the start at running back for BYU, it will be the first start of his BYU career.

Davis’ parents sat in the front row inside War Memorial Stadium during pregame warmups, watching their son.

The Las Vegas native is in his fifth season with the BYU program. This past winter, he briefly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal before returning to BYU.

Sonny Makasini is OUT for today’s game against Wyoming

BYU will be without starting right guard Sonny Makasini. The redshirt sophomore was banged up late in the SMU game. In replace of Makasini will be former Southern Utah transfer Austin Leausa.

Both players were in a heated fall camp battle for the starting right guard spot, with Makasini getting the nod.

Leausa started 11 games last season at right tackle for Southern Utah.

Wyoming is expected to have its star tight end back

Junior tight end John Michael Gyllenborg is expected to be available today for the Cowboys. He missed the first two games of the season. Last year, Gyllenborg had 23 receptions for 360 yards and three touchdowns.

Coming into today’s game, Wyoming is 131st nationally in passing yards at 102 yards per game through the air.

Late arrival in pregame warmups

BYU football typically gets on the field for phase one of warmups around two hours before kickoff. They didn’t take the Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium until 5:19 p.m. (MDT).

There was a slight delay leaving their team hotel in Cheyenne.

Bloody nose during warmups

BYU freshman defensive back Jonathan Kabeya suffered a bloody nose during pregame warmups. He appeared to be okay, but there was blood all over his white practice t-shirt.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

