KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Overcomes Early Deficit To Sweep Nonconference Schedule

Sep 14, 2024, 6:16 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – The USU Aggies gave Utah Football a good scare but the Utes prevailed in the Battle of the Brothers at Maverik Stadium on Saturday.

Things looked bleak for the Utes as they trailed 14-3 in the second quarter. Led by freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson, Utah outscored Utah State 35-7 down the stretch to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Utah Football opens conference play on the road against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, September 21.

Pregame

First Quarter

RELATED: Utah CB Smith Snowden Pulls Down Highlight Interception Off Bryson Barnes Throw

RELATED: Bryson Barnes And Utah State Take Early Lead Over Utah

Second Quarter

RELATED: Utah State QB Bryson Barnes Leads Second Scoring Drive Against Utes

RELATED: Isaac Wilson Hits Money Parks For A Touchdown As Utah Keeps It Close In Logan

RELATED: Isaac Wilson Finds Caleb Lohner As Utah Football Regains Lead Over Aggies

Third Quarter

RELATED: Bryson Barnes QB Sneaks Into End Zone To Drop Utah Lead To One Possession

Fourth Quarter

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of Utah and Utah State Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

