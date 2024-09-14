Utah Football Overcomes Early Deficit To Sweep Nonconference Schedule

LOGAN, Utah – The USU Aggies gave Utah Football a good scare but the Utes prevailed in the Battle of the Brothers at Maverik Stadium on Saturday.

Things looked bleak for the Utes as they trailed 14-3 in the second quarter. Led by freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson, Utah outscored Utah State 35-7 down the stretch to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Utah Football opens conference play on the road against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, September 21.

Pregame

Week 3: Battle of the Brothers

🆚 Utah

📍Maverik Stadium

⏰2:30 PM MT

📺CBS Sports Network

📻 The Varsity Network

📖 https://t.co/h8pAI2rm3e pic.twitter.com/WnVAp75Bkc — USU Football (@USUFootball) September 14, 2024

You were there for us. We’re here for you. Brothers at the end of the day🤝#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/hIY9qa659c — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 14, 2024

Come for 11, stay for 7… pic.twitter.com/8BR3hg01nG — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

First Quarter

Moments away from kickoff! Utah wins the toss and have deferred to the second half, Bryson Barnes up first. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 14, 2024

Three defensive ends to start the game for Utah. A couple of blitzes early on too. Utah focused on pressure early on. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

After giving up a first down, Utah nearly gets an interception on 3rd down and forces the punt for Utah State. Utah offense takes over with Isaac Wilson leading the squad onto the field. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 14, 2024

Early statement from the Aggies’ defense as Utah’s first three plays net -3 yards. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 14, 2024

Aggie Defense coming out strong with a 3 and OUT😤#AggiesAllTheWay — USU Football (@USUFootball) September 14, 2024

Rahsul Faison starts with four carries for 26 yards. Aggies moving down the field 👉 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 14, 2024

SMITH SNOWDEN INTERCEPTION!!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

Wow, what a play by Smith Snowden! The ball skills and reaction to haul THAT in… great play. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

Smith Snowden with an unbelievable interception! Coach Whittingham wanted more turnovers this week and there’s one, after almost getting one on the first drive. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 14, 2024

Issac Wilson with his first completion of the game, 5 yards to Money Parks. Need some easy confidence builders. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 14, 2024

RB Mike Mitchell converts the 3rd down with a 4 yard gain. Injury timeout for Utah State LB Jon Ross Maye. That would be a costly loss for the Aggies. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 14, 2024

Utah had the Dijon wheel route but missed just an inch or two for him to haul it in. That’s been the story of the passing game this season. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

Utah gets pressure with a new and unique front, they get to Barnes instantly and wrap him up for a loss. Utah State to punt. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

Isaac Wilson with a big completion to Dorian Singer on a corner route. Biggest completion of the season for Singer. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 14, 2024

Utes are on the board. Utah: 3

Utah State: 0#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/qa1H8xoxHU — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 14, 2024

Back-to-back chunk plays from #USUfootball‘s Rahsul Faison and Otto Tie put the #Aggies in scoring position#AggiesAllTheWay — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 14, 2024

Utah State made that look easy. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

What a drive by Bryson Barnes. Utah State made that drive look eeeeeeeeeasy. A drive that went 77 yards in just 1:01 to take the 7-3 lead.#GoUtes #AggiesAllTheWay @KSLSports — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) September 14, 2024

The Prince of Pigs finds TE Broc Lane in the endzone. #USUfootball leads #Utahfootball 7-3 with 46 seconds left in the first quarter#AggiesAllTheWay #USU #UtahState pic.twitter.com/wBj4tOZiVu — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 14, 2024

1st quarter numbers for Utah vs Utah State. pic.twitter.com/3vbpKMHjPW — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 14, 2024

USU leads Utah after the First Quarter🔵🤘#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/4VPyzbpVBY — USU Football (@USUFootball) September 14, 2024

Second Quarter

Jalen Royals makes miraculous, one-handed grab for 35 yards. #USUfootball follows it up with a Bryson Barnes to Jack Hestera TD pass. #UtahState is smelling upset in Logan#AggiesAllTheWay #USUK pic.twitter.com/whzp5V3tza — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 14, 2024

Junior WR Jack Hestera finds the end zone on the first catch of his #UtahState career. #USUfootball 1⃣4⃣#Utahfootball 3⃣#AggiesAllTheWay — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 14, 2024

The gosh dang, Pig Farmer. 😂 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

This is a brutal start for the Utes. Probably worst nightmare for Whitt. Utah needs to get going here. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

Utah opens up this possession with a completion to Singer…. Then get a big 18 yard run from Mitchell. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

Isaac with a deep ball to Money, DB was early and draws a flag. That’ll do. Micah with another good 17 yard gain on the ground. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

TOUCHDOWN MONEY PARKS!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

Utah marches down the field and gets their first touchdown of the day with an 11-yard completion to Money Parks. 7 play, 76 yards 3:58 TOP. Utah 10, Utah State 14 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 14, 2024

Another great effort by a Utah DB to make a play on the ball. Returned it 34 yards down the sideline. Utah takes over at their own 49 https://t.co/gePjIOUEbO — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

Mitchell breaks through the scrum to pick up 11 yards and Utah is now 1st & 10 at the 11 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

CALEB LOHNER TOUCHDOWN!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

Some thoughts on the first half here in Logan. pic.twitter.com/trtkFnMORF — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 14, 2024

Third Quarter

Brant Kuithe gets the half going with a 33 yard gain! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

After marching down the field pretty easily, Utah stalls out in the red zone and settle for a 25 yard field goal, which is good. Good to see Utah come out swinging with the pass to start. Brant, Mycah, Money all with receptions. LWF — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

Utah scored first in the second half with a 25-yard field goal. Wilson led Utah on a 9-play, 69 yard drive, 5:35 of TOP. Utah 20, Utah State 14 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 14, 2024

The Utah crowd has come to life and made their presence felt, defense gets the 3 & out! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

Wilson connecting with Carsen Ryan to start the drive! First reception for 85 this season! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

That last Wilson throw to Parks on the sideline was a “no no no no, what are you doing (Kuithe was wide open)… WOOOOOOW, what a throw!!” — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

TOUCHDOWN MICAH BERNARD! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

OH MY GOD WHAT A PLAY!!! A shovel pass to Kuithe!?!? pic.twitter.com/SYYrYjdN81 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

Colby Bowman’s first grab gives #USUfootball 28 yards and puts the #Aggies in scoring position. 3rd Q

Utah 28 | #UtahState 14#AggiesAllTheWay — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 14, 2024

Oh no, Wilson throws an interception, that was a little high and went right through Kuithe’s hands. USU setup at Utah’s 27 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

INT #UtahState 😯😯#Aggies trying to stun No. 12 Utah in Logan as we head to the fourth quarter. Senior safety Jordan Vincent gives his team the 🏈 trailing by 7⃣ Utah 28 | #USUfootball 21#AggiesAllTheWay — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 14, 2024

Fourth Quarter

The Caleb Lohner effect is real! That’s another missed USU field goal today — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

Micah Bernard with perhaps the most disrespectful STIFFY I’ve seen in quite some time!!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

MICAH BERNARD — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 14, 2024

TOUCHDOWN CARSEN RYAN!!!!!? He earned that one, what a grab! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

Logan Fano with an impressive bull rush on 3rd down to force the incompletion! Literally bullied the OT into the PBU on his own QB — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 14, 2024

