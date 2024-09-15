On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

5 arrested, $147K in stolen copper from Kennecott recovered

Sep 14, 2024, 6:44 PM

Crews load recovered copper into a truck after the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office says it was st...

Crews load recovered copper into a truck after the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office says it was stolen from the Kennecott mine. (Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office)

(Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY COLLIN LEONARD, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Over 10,000 pounds of stolen copper was recovered Thursday as part of an investigation that began at the Rio Tinto Kennecott mine.

The investigation started when an 8,600-pound copper mold, valued at $55,000, was reported stolen on Sept. 6, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Finaulahi Vailala, 36, and Duc Bui, 35 were arrested after being caught on security cameras driving a Ford F-350 with a flatbed trailer past the mine’s security checkpoint and onto the property, according to police booking affidavits.

Once on the property, they grabbed another Kennecott flatbed truck and drove both into a scrap metal area, using a forklift to load metal pieces, the byproduct of a copper smelting process, valued at around $25,000, the affidavits allege.

Officers set up at the exit to the mining property and said they watched as the men drove past them. Police say Bui ditched his vehicle and fled on foot but was arrested; Vailala was stopped farther away and taken into custody as well.

The investigation

Both men were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of burglary and theft. Vailala was also held on suspicion of criminal trespassing, while Bui was held for investigation of receiving stolen property.

The investigation continued, leading police to Ortiz Metal Processing in Salt Lake City.

“A nearby metal recycling plant who contracts with the mine called after Ortiz Metal recycling attempted to sell them one of the copper molds,” according to a police booking affidavit.

Responding officers found more than 10,000 pounds of stolen copper at the location, the sheriff’s office says, and the facility owner Fabian Oritz, 49, was arrested on Thursday.

Detectives said they recovered the mold, a 6,000-pound copper “button” valued at $30,000, and multiple copper plates worth $62,500.

“A receipt was located on additional suspects that showed Ortiz Metal recycling paid approximately $22,000 for the copper mold,” the affidavit says. Two more arrests were made related to the case — Hea Mahe, 36, and JL Fakalata, 35.

Fakalata admitted to stealing 50 copper anodes, and was found in possession of a Ruger handgun in his waistband, according to police.

Mahe was booked into jail Wednesday for investigation of criminal trespass, burglary and theft. Fakalata was booked Thursday for investigation of theft, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession of a controlled substance, and trespassing.

Ortiz was also booked Thursday on suspicion of theft.

“Stolen metals are particularly difficult to recover,” the Utah Attorney General’s Office said in a news release, “and an operation at this level not only returns assets to the rightful owners but also deters future theft.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

emergency lights...

Kyle Remund, KSL News Radio

Woman in serious condition following Draper stabbing

A woman is in serious condition after a stabbing in Draper early Saturday morning.

1 hour ago

Generic photo of a Provo Police car....

Mark Jones

Provo police investigating online threat aimed at school

Provo police are investigating a threat of violence aimed at Provo High School.

6 hours ago

The gunman is led away from the King Soopers store by first responders. (KCNC via CNN Newsource)...

CNN

Witness testifies gunman said “This is fun!” while shooting people inside grocery store

Witness testimony continues as people inside a King Soopers store in Boulder took the stand and described what they saw and heard on March 22, 2021.

7 hours ago

FILE — police lights...

Carlysle Price

Elderly woman accuses her insurance broker of sexual assault

An elderly woman reported that her insurance broker committed sexual crimes against her. Police are concerned it may not be an isolated incident.

9 hours ago

Officers found 90 pounds of weed in a vehicle on state Route 6 in Emery Co. (Credit Helper Police D...

Jacob Freeman

Police seize 90 pounds of marijuana in Emery County traffic stop

Police in Emery County seized about 90 pounds of marijuana, $10,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on state Route 6 between Price and Green River on Friday.

12 hours ago

The 6,000-pound copper “button” that was recovered from a business owner who purchased it from ...

Michael Houck

Five arrested and $147,000 worth of stolen copper recovered

A business owner was arrested for allegedly purchasing thousands of dollars of stolen copper from four men.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

5 arrested, $147K in stolen copper from Kennecott recovered