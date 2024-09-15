On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

MENTAL HEALTH

LISTEN: What happens when someone calls 988?

Sep 14, 2024, 7:14 PM | Updated: 7:19 pm

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7 help and resources. (988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline)...

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7 help and resources. (988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline)

(988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY EMMA KEDDINGTON, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Signed into federal law in 2020, the 988 suicide prevention hotline promotes suicide awareness and provides strategies to prevent tragedy.

Diana Ballesteros Riano, Outreach Coordinator with Hunstman Mental Health Institute walked Dave and Dujanavic through the specific details of what happens when you call the hotline.

What can you expect?

When a person dials 988, they’ll hear the following options:

  1. Would you like to go straight to 988?
  2. Would you like to go to the Spanish version?
  3. Do you need the Trevor Project, or the 988 function for veterans?

After that point, if the individual clicks 988 option, they’ll reach their local center, Ballesteros said.

Ballesteros said it’s important to note that all calls, including any needed help or deescalation that follows, are completely free.

“We enure that if an individual is in a state of crisis that surpasses a phone call, where we need to deescalate maybe in person, we can connect with teams [from] our mobile crisis intervention teams that will be able to provide that extra support for that person,” Ballesteros said.

Can you call in behalf of someone?

“If you are concerned for a loved one, a family member, or someone that you know, and you feel like you can provide that support by calling, you can ask the individual, ‘hey would it be okay if I call on your behalf?’” Ballesteros said.

“Or if you would like some extra resources, it is a perfect situation to communicate with our crisis counselors.”

Police involvement?

Very rarely will the hotline respondents involve police, Ballesteros said.

“Our whole idea is to provide the best level of care at the lowest level of care,” she said.

That means that if the individual needs deescalation over the phone, they are going to do everything they can to make it as easy for the caller.

988 provides all kinds of support

Ballesteros says 988 is for anyone who needs any kind of emotional support.

“It could be as simple as ‘I’m stressed over work, and I need [extra support],’” she said. “Or it could be more severe, something as suicidal ideation or individuals feeling like all hope is lost,” she said.

The 988 hotline is completely confidential and protected by HIPPA laws.

“We are here to make sure that you have that place where its safe and get support that you need,” Ballesteros said. “All of our counselors care so much about the people that we provide the service to. That is why we do this.”

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

 These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Other community-based resources

Center for Workplace Mental Health offers suicide prevention and re

KSL 5 TV Live

Mental Health

A fire helicopter scooping water to use for a nearby Utah fire on Sept 11, 2024....

Darby Sparks

Study links wildfire pollution to psychiatric problems in children

A new study is showing that wildfire air pollution can cause short and long term psychiatric problem in children.

2 days ago

Nicole Attleson, a player for the with Wasatch Warriors, her son who is also is also a football pla...

Emma Benson

Suicide survivor finds healing through unexpected outlet: women’s football

A Utah woman says playing football in her local women's league helped her with overcoming her depression.

2 days ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Jon Bon Jovi attends the UK Premiere of "Thank You and Goodnight: The B...

CNN

Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman off ledge on Nashville bridge, police say

Police in Nashville are crediting rock legend Jon Bon Jovi with coming to a woman’s aid on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday night.

2 days ago

A sign of Michael Maddix in front of his family's front yard has they remember him during Suicide P...

Tamara Vaifanua and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Family who lost father to suicide encourages checking in, having direct conversations

A Utah County family who lost their father to suicide earlier this year is encouraging others to speak to those struggling with their mental health. 

3 days ago

When people call 988, they're directed to a crisis worker specialized in helping them. (Emma Benson...

Emma Benson

Answering crisis calls: what it’s like to be on the other end of the 988 line

When you call 988, you are connected with a trained mental health expert. Utah has around 100 crisis line workers. Riano is one of them.

4 days ago

woman holds her pregnant belly under her shirt...

Lindsay Aerts

Moms need more support, mental health experts say in wake of West Haven deaths

Maternal mental health experts in Utah want moms to know there is help available.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

LISTEN: What happens when someone calls 988?