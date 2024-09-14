Keanu Hill Trots Into End Zone Untouched, Gives BYU First Quarter Lead

LARAMIE, Wyoming – Jake Retzlaff rebounded from an underthrown interception on the Cougars first possession to find tight end Keanu Hill for an easy touchdown later in the first quarter.

BYU leads the Wyoming Cowboys 7-0 in Laramie, Wyoming.

The Cougar defense held up after the interception on the goal line, forcing the Cowboys second punt of the quarter.

With Retzlaff still under center, BYU went 24 yards in six plays to set up the TD pass. Wyoming’s defense left Hill unattended down the sideline, and the newly anointed tight end found the end zone for the first time this year.

Three of Hill’s 12 career touchdowns have come against Wyoming. Hill has three grabs for 36 yards after making one catch in each of the season’s first two weeks.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Wyoming will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, and Carter Blackburn, Randy Cross, and Brandon Baylor will be on the call.

How to Watch:

Television

CBS Sports Network

Mobile/Streaming Devices

CBS Sports App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Cougar Sports Saturday preview show from Noon to 3 p.m. (MDT)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Wyoming recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule

Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)

BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)

BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys

Saturday, September 21 – Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, September 28 – BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, October 12 – Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Friday, October 18 – Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff 8:15 p.m MT

Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

