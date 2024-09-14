On the Site:
Keanu Hill Trots Into End Zone Untouched, Gives BYU First Quarter Lead

Sep 14, 2024, 7:37 PM

LARAMIE, Wyoming – Jake Retzlaff rebounded from an underthrown interception on the Cougars first possession to find tight end Keanu Hill for an easy touchdown later in the first quarter.

BYU leads the Wyoming Cowboys 7-0 in Laramie, Wyoming.

The Cougar defense held up after the interception on the goal line, forcing the Cowboys second punt of the quarter.

With Retzlaff still under center, BYU went 24 yards in six plays to set up the TD pass. Wyoming’s defense left Hill unattended down the sideline, and the newly anointed tight end found the end zone for the first time this year.

Three of Hill’s 12 career touchdowns have come against Wyoming. Hill has three grabs for 36 yards after making one catch in each of the season’s first two weeks.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Wyoming will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, and Carter Blackburn, Randy Cross, and Brandon Baylor will be on the call.

How to Watch:

Television

CBS Sports Network

Mobile/Streaming Devices

CBS Sports App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

  • Cougar Sports Saturday preview show from Noon to 3 p.m. (MDT)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Wyoming recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule

  • Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars  (41-13 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys
  • Saturday, September 21 – Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, September 28 – BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears | Kickoff TBA
  • BYE
  • Saturday, October 12 – Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Friday, October 18 – Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff 8:15 p.m MT
  • Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff  TBA
  • BYE
  • Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

BYU’s Keelan Marion Returns Second Half Kickoff For A Touchdown

The BYU Cougars needed a spark, and Keelan Marion provided one coming out of the halftime break, taking the second half kickoff back 100 yards for a 24-7 lead.

20 minutes ago

Real Salt Lake Suffers Disappointing Result At Hands Of Dynamo In Houston

Real Salt Lake fought hard but still came up short in a 4-1 loss to the Houston Dynamo FC on the MLS's matchday 32.

42 minutes ago

PK: Cam’s Injury Gives Rise To Isaac Wilson In Defeat Of Utah State

In the hyper-competitive world of college football, the toughness quality in players often can go a long way toward achieving success. But it can occasionally come at the expense of situational intelligence.

3 hours ago

Utah Football Overcomes Early Deficit To Sweep Nonconference Schedule

The USU Aggies gave Utah Football a good scare but the Utes prevailed in the Battle of the Brothers at Maverik Stadium on Saturday.

3 hours ago

Last-Minute Personnel Updates From BYU/Wyoming Game

The latest personnel notes before BYU vs. Wyoming.

4 hours ago

Utah’s Isaac Wilson Connects With Carsen Ryan To Extend Lead

Freshman Isaac Wilson continues his impressive debut as a starter, tossing his third touchdown pass of the day.

4 hours ago

