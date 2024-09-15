On the Site:
CRIME

Woman in serious condition following Draper stabbing

Sep 14, 2024, 8:05 PM

emergency lights...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY KYLE REMUND, KSL NEWS RADIO


DRAPER — At around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, a woman was stabbed at an apartment complex in Draper, according to a police report.

Police found one woman on the scene with serious injuries. Police and paramedics provided aid before transporting her to a hospital. She is still in serious condition.

The stabbing occurred in the area of 454 Newport Parc.

One female suspect and a male were both found in the area. According to the most recent police report, the three knew each other.

Police say that this appears to be an isolated incident.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

Woman in serious condition following Draper stabbing