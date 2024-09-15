St. George woman injured after being struck by vehicle
Sep 14, 2024, 8:21 PM | Updated: 8:39 pm
(Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News)
ST. GEORGE — An 80-year-old woman was injured Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle, according to St. George police.
Police say the woman was on a motorized scooter when she was struck.
Police say 2450 East is closed between 160 South and 240 South as police investigate the crash.
The condition of the woman was not immediately known.
This is a developing story and may be updated.