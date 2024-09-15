On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

St. George woman injured after being struck by vehicle

Sep 14, 2024, 8:21 PM | Updated: 8:39 pm

FILE - (Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News)...

FILE - (Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE An 80-year-old woman was injured Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle, according to St. George police.

Police say the woman was on a motorized scooter when she was struck.

Police say 2450 East is closed between 160 South and 240 South as police investigate the crash.

The condition of the woman was not immediately known.

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

