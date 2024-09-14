On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Suffers Disappointing Result At Hands Of Dynamo In Houston

Sep 14, 2024, 8:57 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

HOUSTONReal Salt Lake fought hard but still came up short in a 4-1 loss to the Houston Dynamo FC on the MLS’s matchday 32.

Real hadn’t played in two weeks and it showed in the road loss. They were a step slow against a Houston team that has had their number over the last year.

To add insult to injury, RSL’s only goal wasn’t scored by someone in the claret and cobalt. An own goal just after halftime made the scoreline seem less drastic.

RSL Drops Potentially Critical Match In Houston

The action started early as the Dynamo hosted Real Salt Lake at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.

Diogo Gonçalves took the first shot of the match and put it on target off a pass from Lachlan Brook. The two midseason additions nearly put RSL up in the second minute but Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark made the save in the bottom left corner.

On the other end, Houston also forced a save in the center of the goal. 19-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Beavers answered the call to keep the score at 0-0.

The next 15 minutes of game time were relatively quiet. Chicho Arango and Diego Luna both had looks on goal but missed the mark.

In the 20th minute, Arango was up again. Defender Justen Glad set him up and RSL’s star striker booted it from outside the box but Clark was able to make his second save.

Bending and not breaking worked out for Houston but Real couldn’t say the same. Off of a few RSL deflections, Amine Bassi loaded up from the top left corner of the box and snuck his shot past Beavers in the 27th minute.

Things only continued to go downhill for RSL from there.

Less than five minutes later, Arango was shown a yellow card for a bad foul.

Brook got his first scoring opportunity as the end of the first half approached but Clark remained a wall in goal and made his third save. Seven minutes of stoppage time were added following the save.

Just a few minutes into the extra time, Houston doubled its lead. Héctor Herrera set up Griffin Dorsey for a slotted shot in the bottom-left.

Before the first half came to an end, Brook got another quality look but couldn’t break through. Real went into the locker room trailing 2-0 through the first 45′.

Forced to fight from behind, RSL either needed a major comeback or a lucky break. Just after halftime, they got just that.

While chasing a lead pass into the box, Houston’s Erik Sviatchenko and Arango got tied up which resulted in a Dynamo own goal. Just like that, it was only a one-goal lead.

Even though Real technically pulled one back, the momentum didn’t really sway at all.

The next five shot attempts in the match all came from Houston. It took nearly 15 minutes for Real to put another shot on goal. Clark saved shot attempts from Brook and Gonçalves in the 62nd and 70th minutes.

In the 75th minute, Houston scored what felt like the dagger. But, just in case that wasn’t enough, Ezequiel Ponce finished off a highlight play for a fourth goal just five minutes later.

Six minutes of stoppage time was added but RSL was unable to find the back of the net.

Real will have a chance to get back in the win column later this week. They return home to host Dallas on Wednesday, September 18.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keanu Hill Trots Into End Zone Untouched, Gives BYU First Quarter Lead

Retzlaff rebounded from an underthrown interception on the Cougars first possession to find tight end Keanu Hill for an easy touchdown.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: Cam’s Injury Gives Rise To Isaac Wilson In Defeat Of Utah State

In the hyper-competitive world of college football, the toughness quality in players often can go a long way toward achieving success. But it can occasionally come at the expense of situational intelligence.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Overcomes Early Deficit To Sweep Nonconference Schedule

The USU Aggies gave Utah Football a good scare but the Utes prevailed in the Battle of the Brothers at Maverik Stadium on Saturday.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Last-Minute Personnel Updates From BYU/Wyoming Game

The latest personnel notes before BYU vs. Wyoming.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah’s Isaac Wilson Connects With Carsen Ryan To Extend Lead

Freshman Isaac Wilson continues his impressive debut as a starter, tossing his third touchdown pass of the day.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bryson Barnes QB Sneaks Into End Zone To Drop Utah Lead To One Possession

Utah State QB Bryson Barnes called his own number on the goalline in the third quarter to drop the Utes' lead to seven, 28-21.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Real Salt Lake Suffers Disappointing Result At Hands Of Dynamo In Houston