BYU’s Keelan Marion Returns Second Half Kickoff For A Touchdown

LARAMIE, Wyoming – The BYU Cougars needed a spark, and Keelan Marion provided one coming out of the halftime break, taking the second half kickoff back 100 yards for a 24-7 lead.

BYU led the Cowboys 17-7 after 30 minutes, but the offense under Jake Retzlaff sputtered for much of the first half.

Retzlaff was a respectable 17-of-27 for 193 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the opening half. Look beyond the numbers, and you’ll see several near interceptions and other big gains that were missed due to inaccuracy.

A sophomore, Marion came into the game with five receptions for 83 yards this season. He has one catch for 11 yards against Wyoming.

Marion’s kick return was the first BYU kick return since Adam Hine took a kickoff to the house against Virginia in 2014.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule

Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)

BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)

BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys

Saturday, September 21 – Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, September 28 – BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, October 12 – Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Friday, October 18 – Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff 8:15 p.m MT

Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

