LOCAL NEWS

Trump makes quick campaign in stop in Utah

Sep 14, 2024, 10:57 PM | Updated: 10:59 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


SALT LAKE CITY Dozens of supporters of Former President Donald Trump lined up along a chain link fence that separated them from a private hangar at the Salt Lake City International Airport. They were all hoping to a catch a glimpse of his plane landing in Utah for private fundraiser Saturday evening.

Cheers erupted when the plane branded with the former president’s name touched down.

“I think we all got goosebumbs, got a little emotional just seeing that Trump plane,” said Robyn Van Wagenen who has been a supporter since 2016. “We’re Trump supporters through and though.”

Dozens of supporters of Former President Donald Trump lined up along a chain link fence that separated them from a private hangar at the Salt Lake City International Airport. They were all hoping to a catch a glimpse of his plane landing in Utah for private fundraiser Saturday evening. (Robert Axson)

Trump’s last visit to Utah was back in 2017. Two other fundraisers previously scheduled in Utah this summer were canceled.

“It’s an interesting opportunity because Utah not being a battleground state, generally at this season of a campaign, (you) don’t receive a presidential visit or a visit from a presidential candidate,” said Robert Axson, Utah GOP chair.

Axson compared Trump’s visit like “pulling off on a road trip to get gas,” stopping in Utah while visiting various swing states like Nevada and Arizona. Trump only touched down in Utah for about two hours. Axson said approximately 500 people, of all ages, filled the private hangar, including Gov. Spencer Cox, House Speaker Mike Shultz and President Stuart Adams.

Deseret News reported donors paid thousands of dollars to be of attendance. Other big money donors included British television producer Mark Burnett and former national security adviser Robert O’Brien.

Brad Bonham, Utah GOP national committeeman said Trump spoke about things that are “important to the everyday Utahn.”

(Robert Axson) (Robert Axson) (Robert Axson) (Robert Axson)

“He recognized the Gold Star families in attendance, spoke at length about our military. We have many military families here in Utah,” he said. “He also talked about energy production. And if you have spent any time in rural Utah, you know, many of the towns are supported by energy production.”

Axson and Bonham said that Trump acknowledged Utah is not a battleground state, but positioned very close to two others, Nevada and Arizona. They said supporters here have an opportunity to make sure those other states vote red. They said the Utah Republican Party is working to coordinate trips to those states to go and campaign for Trump.

“This (was) an opportunity for (Trump) to come to Utah, meet with hundreds of Utahns, hear from us on what our concerns and needs and interests are, and also an opportunity for us as Utahns to very clearly show our support for the candidacy of Donald Trump and showcase that Utah wants to see Donald Trump back in the White House,” Axson said.

