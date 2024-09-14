Retzlaff Overcomes Early Inconsistencies’, BYU Football Tops Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. – It was a slow first half for BYU, but a 100-yard kick return from Keelan Marion to open the second half spearheaded a 34-14 Cougar win over Wyoming.

KSL Sports is on location inside War Memorial Stadium for tonight’s coverage. We will have updates, analysis, and more throughout the evening as BYU looks to complete its nonconference schedule with a perfect 3-0 record.

BYU averages 29.5 points per game, while Wyoming averages 10 points per game through the first two weeks.

The BYU defense has turned a corner in year two under defensive coordinator Jay Hill. BYU is only allowing 14 points per game. Meanwhile, Wyoming has struggled to stop teams in their 0-2 start.

The Pokes are giving up 32.5 points per game.

BYU will be without running backs, including LJ Martin and Hinckley Folau Ropati, in tonight’s game. Replacing those two will be Miles Davis and Enoch Nawahine. Other options at running back for BYU are Pokaiaua Haunga and Sione I. Moa.

Reports emerged on Saturday morning that Wyoming could have star tight end John Michael Gyllenborg back for tonight’s rivalry matchup.

BYU vs. Wyoming

Location: War Memorial Stadium (Laramie, Wyoming)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

Pregame

#BYU’s RBs against Wyoming – Miles Davis

– Enoch Nawahine

– Pokaiaua Haunga

– Sione I. Moa

– Jovesa Damuni

– Charlies Miska #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/xU9jQXjdas — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 14, 2024

Last-minute player and warmup notes from inside War Memorial Stadium for tonight’s #BYU game at Wyoming.#BYUFootball https://t.co/1GRHfmDAAl — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

No Mory Bamba again this week. #BYU‘s cornerbacks against Wyoming: – Jakob Robinson

– Marque Collins

– Evan Johnson

– Chika Ebunoha

– Therrian Alexander

– Jonathan Kabeya

– Koa Eldredge

– Jayden Dunlap#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

#BYU’s captains for the coin toss against Wyoming: • Tyler Batty

• John Nelson

• Chase Roberts

• Jakob Robinson#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/IHL1OU5nii — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

First Quarter

Excellent defensive series from #BYU. Cougs opened the game in nickel with Jakob Robinson as the nickelback. Evan Johnson was tested early and blanked the intended receiver.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

#BYU QB Jake Retzlaff throws an interception intended for Kody Epps in the endzone. A strong opening series ends with a pick. Retzlaff has six INTs in seven career starts.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

#BYU special teams brought some heat on the Wyoming punt with Koa Eldredge and Cody Hagen; they nearly got home.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

.@BYUfootball strikes first on the road! pic.twitter.com/SK2s4QAq5J — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 15, 2024

CBS’ Randy Cross: “People forget how much #BYU revolutionized the passing offense in college football.”#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

Throwing at Jakob Robinson’s side of the field doesn’t end well for opposing offenses.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

First down run for Sione I. Moa on a pitch from Jake Retzlaff. Moa was a productive player during fall camp. He’s the second running back to get a carry tonight. #BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

Near interception by Retzlaff. It was a deep ball that was thrown nowhere near #BYU receivers. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

Faletau Satuala is getting snaps at the end of the first quarter alongside Talan Alfrey at safety. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

Second Quarter

Chase Roberts looks like an NFL receiver this season. He’s playing at a high level. Excellent grab.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

#BYU clearly had some confusion on that 2nd & Goal snap, forced to call a timeout before the play clock expired.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

Important scoring drive for QB Jake Retzlaff and the #BYU offense capped off by a Kody Epps touchdown reception.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

Cougs rollin’ on the Front Range. Epps hauls in the TD grab.#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/dIcVATKCCI — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 15, 2024

#BYU committed uncharacteristic penalties on that defensive series. Wyoming’s Evan Svoboda finds the endzone on a QB run to get the Pokes on the board. First touchdown allowed for #BYU in six quarters.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

That kick return reminds me of what I do every time on College Football 25.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

Too many near interceptions tonight from Retzlaff. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

Harrison Taggart is a cannon ball in the middle of #BYU‘s defense. Perfect fit at the MIKE LB spot.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

Jay Hill has to love that Wyoming is trying to go at Jakob Robinson as much as they are tonight. Lock down cornerback. #BYUFootball #BYU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

Third Quarter

WOW! Kick return touchdown by Keelan Marion to open the third quarter.#BYUFootball #BYU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

First Kick Return for a touchdown for #BYU since Adam Hine in 2014 against Virginia.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

What a play from Keelan Marion. https://t.co/JswmOoSFkz — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

#BYU picks up its first 3rd down conversion of the night on a pass over the middle to Keelan Marion#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

Kalani Sitake did not like when Chase Roberts stood over the Wyoming defender after the reception on the “special.” Pokaiaua Haunga in on the trick play.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

A Ray Paulo holding penalty negates a touchdown run by Sione I. Moa. #BYU‘s drive then stalls and they settle for a Will Ferrin field goal.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

SACK! Season total: 6 Jack Kelly gets home to Evan Svoboda. #BYU defense is shutting down the Pokes.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

#BYU shanked punt by Landon Rehkow. Wyoming takes over on the BYU 42 yard line. Will that be the moment in the punter battle that creates separation for Vander Haar?#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

#BYU DE Logan Lutui enters the medical tent. Looked dazed when he was trying to get up from the bottom of a pile on a tackle.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

Scary targeting. #BYU TE Keanu Hill took a hard hit to the helmet from Wyoming’s Wrook Brown. Hill was visibly shaken up and immediately went into the medical tent.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

Jake Retzlaff to Darius Lassiter for a touchdown. Retzlaff made a great play to get out of the pocket and find Lassiter. Three TD passes for Retzlaff tonight. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

BYU – 34

Wyoming – 7 End of 3rd pic.twitter.com/36pgc6Xukw — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 15, 2024

Fourth Quarter

#BYU QB Jake Retzlaff has nine passes of 17+ yards or more entering the fourth quarter.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

“Shmev” with an interception. Evan Johnson gets his first career interception as a #BYU Cougar.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

This is another great opportunity for some younger players to get game reps. Miles Hall, Bodie Schoonover, Jonathan Kabeya, Chika Ebunoha, and Tommy Prassas.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

First pass in a college game for Gerry Bohanon in two years results in a 14-yard completion to Ryner Swanson.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 15, 2024

Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper