On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Retzlaff Overcomes Early Inconsistencies’, BYU Football Tops Wyoming

Sep 14, 2024, 10:33 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LARAMIE, Wyo. – It was a slow first half for BYU, but a 100-yard kick return from Keelan Marion to open the second half spearheaded a 34-14 Cougar win over Wyoming.

KSL Sports is on location inside War Memorial Stadium for tonight’s coverage. We will have updates, analysis, and more throughout the evening as BYU looks to complete its nonconference schedule with a perfect 3-0 record.

BYU averages 29.5 points per game, while Wyoming averages 10 points per game through the first two weeks.

The BYU defense has turned a corner in year two under defensive coordinator Jay Hill. BYU is only allowing 14 points per game. Meanwhile, Wyoming has struggled to stop teams in their 0-2 start.

The Pokes are giving up 32.5 points per game.

BYU will be without running backs, including LJ Martin and Hinckley Folau Ropati, in tonight’s game. Replacing those two will be Miles Davis and Enoch Nawahine. Other options at running back for BYU are Pokaiaua Haunga and Sione I. Moa.

Reports emerged on Saturday morning that Wyoming could have star tight end John Michael Gyllenborg back for tonight’s rivalry matchup.

BYU vs. Wyoming

Location: War Memorial Stadium (Laramie, Wyoming)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

Pregame

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

RELATED STORIES

Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Early Goals Doom Utah Royals FC In Loss To San Diego

Giving up two goals in the opening six minutes will put any team in a hole; for the goal-scoring-challenged Royals, it was more than they could overcome in a 2-1 home loss against San Diego. 

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Cougars Remain Undefeated Despite Jake Retzlaff’s Maddening Inconsistency

Give it to the BYU offense for an entertaining brand of football, recognizing anything is possible on every play.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Beats LA In OT Despite Late Defensive Breakdown

Despite a near disastrous defensive breakdown late in the third period that allowed the Los Angeles Kings to force overtime by scoring two quick goals, the Utah Hockey Club found a way to get a 4-3 OT victory, courtesy of much improved offensive effort.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Takeaways From BYU’s Win Over Wyoming

BYU football rolled past Wyoming, pulling away in the second half for a 34-14 win to close out non-conference play. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Instant Observations From BYU’s Rivalry Renewal Win At Wyoming

A 100-yard kick return to start the second half, the first BYU kick return for a TD since 2014, gave the Cougars all the momentum they would need in a 34-14 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Keelan Marion Returns Second Half Kickoff For A Touchdown

The BYU Cougars needed a spark, and Keelan Marion provided one coming out of the halftime break, taking the second half kickoff back 100 yards for a 24-7 lead.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Retzlaff Overcomes Early Inconsistencies’, BYU Football Tops Wyoming