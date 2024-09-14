Five Takeaways From BYU’s Win Over Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. – BYU football rolled past Wyoming, pulling away in the second half for a 34-14 win to close out non-conference play.

The Cougars open Big 12 play on Saturday, September 21, when they welcome the Kansas State Wildcats to LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Keelan Marion pops off a kick return for a touchdown

BYU special teams coordinator Kelly Poppinga wanted to see some more explosive plays in the return game. He got that this week from Keelan Marion.

The former UConn transfer took the opening kickoff of the third quarter to the house for a 100-yard return. It was BYU’s first kickoff return for a touchdown since Adam Hine in 2014.

Marion has been aggressive in his kick return decisions this season. The aggressiveness paid off, deflating Wyoming fans’ hopes of their Pokes getting back in the game.

Jake Retzlaff improved in the win over Wyoming

There were times when it wasn’t tight from Jake Retzlaff. The near interceptions in the first half had everyone in the press box on sideline watch to see if BYU would have Gerry Bohanon warm up.

But Retzlaff, a guy who has battled his share of adversity, settled in and performed well. He had a much improved passing performance on Saturday night than he did against SMU a week ago.

Retzlaff finished with three touchdown passes and one interception. The interception was on the game’s opening drive and was a shot to the endzone intended for Kody Epps.

BYU’s pick ended up being OK, putting Wyoming on the one-yard line the following series.

Retzlaff has to tighten up his decisions passing the ball. As a runner, he displayed great ball security by not letting any of his carries result in loose balls on the turf.

The explosive playmaking ability through the air was on full display as he had eight completions of more than 20 yards.

Retzlaff finished with 291 passing yards and completed 22 of his 36 attempts.

Chase Roberts is playing like an NFL receiver

If there was stock in Chase Roberts, you better invest now, because it’s only going up.

A couple of weeks ago, Kalani Sitake said Roberts is versatile enough in this offense that they utilize him like they did with Puka Nacua two years ago.

On Saturday against Wyoming, Roberts had a dominant performance that gave flashbacks of Nacua.

Roberts finished with six catches for 129 yards and had eight targets. He was a big play threat, averaging 27 yards per catch.

Interesting decisions at running back

BYU started the game at running back with Miles Davis. That was no surprise. However, the second ball carrier off the bench was a bit surprising.

BYU turned to freshman Sione I. Moa, a former Navy signee, not Enoch Nawahine as the second-string running back.

Moa performed well in fall camp with the second—and third-string offenses. This shows the value of performing well in camp, as it can get you opportunities in actual game action.

The third running back was Pokaiaua Haunga, who was involved in the “special” reverse play call that led to a Chase Roberts 30-yard gain downfield.

While BYU escaped with a comfortable victory against a down-and-out Wyoming team, they are going to need LJ Martin and Hinckley Folau Ropati back as soon as possible for Big 12 play.

Clean up the penalties

BYU had some uncharacteristic penalties compared to the first two weeks of the season. There was an extra defender on the field penalty, and a holding call took away a Sione I. Moa touchdown run.

The Cougars finished with nine penalties in the blowout win.

It’s the perfect stat for Kalani Sitake and his staff to point to after a blowout win.

