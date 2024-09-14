BYU Cougars Remain Undefeated Despite Jake Retzlaff’s Maddening Inconsistency

LARAMIE, Wyoming – Give it to the BYU offense for an entertaining brand of football, recognizing anything is possible on every play.

The problem is, though, all these options include a dose of negatives, too. They include the typical turnovers, notably interceptions and fumbles from the quarterback.

Through seven starts since last season, Jake Retzlaff has averaged nearly one interception per game. He has also had an issue with fumbles, making him one of the more unpredictable quarterbacks in college football.

What’s it going to be on this snap, we wonder? Retzlaff often is either hot or cold, capable of the best and worst on any given play through the air or by utilizing his speed on designed runs.

On one hand, Retzlaff is the starting quarterback on a team that is 3-0, with the latest coming on a 34-14 win over Wyoming on Saturday night in Laramie. The flip side is the offense has yet to approach hitting its stride through all four quarters but showed significant promise in the second half against Wyoming.

“We’ve got a lot of trust in Jake,” said coach Kalani Sitake.

Retzlaff displayed his combination of skills during an impressive touchdown drive late in the third quarter. Two plays after winding his way through the defense for a 28-yard scamper, Retzlaff bought time to avoid the pressure and found receiver Darius Lassiter for a 20-yard scoring strike.

Shaking off the early interception, he passed for 291 yards and three touchdowns. His 62 yards on 10 carries also led BYU.

“We’re taking a step in the right direction, for sure,” Retzlaff said.

For all the talk that football is a team game, which it is, struggles on offense almost always point back to the quarterback. He gets the blame or praise, justified or not.

Replacing an injured Kedon Slovis eight games into last season, Retzlaff was the epitome of inconsistency. But the junior college transfer did improve over the last four games even though BYU lost all of them.

Engaged in a fierce competition for the starting position this offseason with transfer Gerry Bohanon, Retzlaff played well in the first game against FCS-level Southern Illinois. Last week, despite two interceptions and a lost fumble, he did enough to get the offense in position for a game-winning field as the double-digit underdog Cougars won a thriller over SMU in Dallas.

The turnovers prompted Sitake to lash out during last Monday’s weekly press conference by saying, “Take care of the stinkin’ ball.” But Retzlaff came out on the first possession against Wyoming by throwing another interception, squashing a promising drive.

With the defense playing its best game under second-year coordinator Jay Hill, Sitake and offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick did not entertain switching quarterbacks against SMU. Never trailing by more than one possession, ultimately the offense did enough to win the game.

The defense again was stellar against old-rival Wyoming, which is off to an embarrassing 0-3 start under first-year coach Jay Sawvel. The Cowboys didn’t manage much on offense throughout the entire game.

Halfway to the much-needed goal of bowl eligibility, the Cougars now turn to a demanding Big 12 schedule over the next nine games. First up at home next week is No. 14 Kansas State, which was picked in the conference behind Utah.

The Wildcats destroyed No. 20 Arizona 31-7 at home Friday. The game between the two Big 12 teams was scheduled before the most recent expansion and did not count as a conference game.

To become bowl-eligible, BYU must improve on last year’s 2-7 record in its first Big 12 season. Sitake said the players are well aware they have a lot to prove the rest of the way.

