Early Goals Doom Utah Royals FC In Loss To San Diego

SANDY, Utah— While giving up two goals in the opening six minutes will put any team in a hole, for the goal-scoring-challenged Royals, it was more than they could overcome in a 2-1 home loss against San Diego.

The Royals hosted San Diego Wave FC at America First Field on Saturday, September 14.

Utah outshot the Wave 13-7 overall. Both teams finished with four shots on frame. The Royals couldn’t convert on any of the nine corners they generated.

Utah received three yellow cards, while San Diego had none.

San Diego took less than 60 seconds to take a one-goal advantage. Just 27 seconds into the match, Amirah Ali beat Royals keeper Mandy Haught to grab the lead. The goal was the fastest URFC had ever conceded and the quickest score in San Diego franchise history.

Minutes later, Delphine Cascarino capitalized on a Royals defensive mistake to make it 2-0 in the sixth minute.

Utah’s defense stepped up, not allowing another Wave goal the rest of the night, but the damage had been done.

Sadbury, Ontario, Canada native Cloé Lacasse finally broke the ice for the Royals when she blasted a shot from distance in the 59th minute. The ball caromed off the goalpost and into the back of the net to cut the lead in half.

Utah wouldn’t score again in the 2-1 loss.

