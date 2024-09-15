HURRICANE, Washington County — One person is in a hospital with critical injuries after a rollover crash near Hurricane Saturday night.

Hurricane Valley Fire District said one vehicle involved in the rollover was a truck with two occupants traveling on state Route 9 was ejected from the truck during the rollover and was critically injured. It was not clear if the driver or passenger was ejected.

Utah Highway 9, which connects Interstate 15 with U.S. 89, services Zion National Park. The crash was near mile marker 6.

Hurricane Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash and it is under investigation, though it’s not clear which agency.

The identity of those involved in the crash has not been released.

