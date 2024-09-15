On the Site:
One critically injured in rollover crash in southern Utah Saturday night

Sep 15, 2024, 8:58 AM | Updated: 9:06 am

battered truck with an emergency worker standing by it...

One person was critically injured in a rollover crash near Hurricane, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (Hurricane Valley Fire District)

(Hurricane Valley Fire District)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

HURRICANE, Washington County — One person is in a hospital with critical injuries after a rollover crash near Hurricane Saturday night.

Hurricane Valley Fire District said one vehicle involved in the rollover was a truck with two occupants traveling on state Route 9 was ejected from the truck during the rollover and was critically injured.  It was not clear if the driver or passenger was ejected.

Utah Highway 9, which connects Interstate 15 with U.S. 89, services Zion National Park. The crash was near mile marker 6.

Hurricane Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash and it is under investigation, though it’s not clear which agency.

The identity of those involved in the crash has not been released.

One critically injured in rollover crash in southern Utah Saturday night