Breezy Sunday brings scattered storms starting Monday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — Sunday morning is pulling a cold front that brings a series of scattered storms to southwest Utah on Monday morning.

The National Weather Services of Salt Lake City said the storms that develop will be capable of producing strong, gusty winds, along with a drop in temperatures for the work week.

KSL Weather’s Kristen Van Dyke says Sunday will bring an increase in smoke levels, as the temperature will be in the upper 80s. “Monday bring showers and storms with highs in the low 80s and then highs only in the 60s by Tuesday!”

A few storms have already developed over southwest Utah this morning and we’ll see scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing strong, gusty winds. Here’s what one of our computer models thinks the radar will look like. #utwx pic.twitter.com/8sat0eKOco — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) September 15, 2024