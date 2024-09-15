On the Site:
Portland-bound flight turns around, lands at Salt Lake after ‘incident’

Sep 15, 2024, 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:03 am

FILE — (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)...

FILE — (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A flight on its way to Portland turned around and landed shortly after taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport on Sunday.

FlightRadar24 shows Delta flight DAL 1203 was diverted back to Salt Lake immediately after takeoff.

FlightRadar24 shows DAL 1203 turned around immediately after takeoff from Salt Lake.

A spokesperson for Salt Lake City International Airport confirmed that an incident did occur, although it’s not immediately clear why the plane turned around.

This is a developing story.

