Portland-bound flight turns around, lands at Salt Lake after ‘incident’
Sep 15, 2024, 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:03 am
(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)
SALT LAKE CITY — A flight on its way to Portland turned around and landed shortly after taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport on Sunday.
FlightRadar24 shows Delta flight DAL 1203 was diverted back to Salt Lake immediately after takeoff.
A spokesperson for Salt Lake City International Airport confirmed that an incident did occur, although it’s not immediately clear why the plane turned around.
This is a developing story.