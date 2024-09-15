On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Russian strike hits apartment block in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, injuring more than 40

Sep 15, 2024, 11:31 AM

Flames rise after a Russian aerial bomb struck a multi-story residential building in Kharkiv, Ukrai...

Flames rise after a Russian aerial bomb struck a multi-story residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday Sept. 15, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RADINA GIGOVA AND MARIA KOSTENKO, CNN


KSLTV.com

UKRAINE (CNN)A Russian strike on an apartment block in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has injured at least 41 people, with fears others are trapped under the rubble, Ukrainian officials said Sunday.

Three of those who were injured when a guided aerial bomb hit the 12-story building were children, the head of the Kharkiv city military administration Oleh Syniehubov said.

At least 14 people have been hospitalized as a result of the strike and one person has been reported missing.

“There may be people under the rubble,” Syniehubov said. “The search and rescue operation continues.”

One of the residents refused to evacuate without his dog, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. “Every life is important to our rescuers, so they rescued both the man and his pet from the smoke-filled apartment on the 12th floor,” he added.

Video shared online by the minister showed the dog being lifted in the air by one of the emergency cranes before reaching the roof of the building and being received by one of the rescuers.

The strike sparked a fire on the ninth floor. Three apartments were completely destroyed. Dozens of cars have been damaged from the strike, which also left hundreds of windows shattered.

“Residents are being evacuated. Specialized, humanitarian, international and Ukrainian organizations are responding to the scene,” Syniehubov said.

“This is civil infrastructure,” the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said. “Russia massively violates human rights and international humanitarian law. The reaction must be here and now.”

Kharkiv lies near the border with Russia and has seen frequent attacks since the full-scale Russian invasion began in 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky repeated his call for more military support from allies following the attack.

“The world must help us defend ourselves against Russian military aircraft and the dozens of guided aerial bombs that claim Ukrainian lives every day,” Zelensky said in a social media post on Sunday.

“This terror can be stopped. But to stop it, the fear of making strong, objectively necessary decisions must be overcome. Only decisiveness can bring a just end to this war. It is decisiveness that most effectively protects against terror,” he said.

Ukrainian authorities earlier put the toll from Russian strikes over a 24-hour period at nine, including a man and a woman in their 60s killed in Odesa.

Zelensky said that over the past week “the Russians have launched around 30 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 300 strike drones against Ukraine.”

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

...

Emmanuel Miculita, Sophie Tanno, Radina Gigova and Niamh Kennedy, CNN

At least 7 dead as heaviest rain in decades hits parts of central and eastern Europe

(CNN) — At least seven people have died after some of the heaviest rain in years hit central and eastern Europe, causing flooding and widespread disruption. A slow-moving low pressure system dubbed Storm Boris dumped a month’s worth of rain onto several of Europe’s historic capitals, including Vienna, Bratislava and Prague. The heavy rainfall continued to pummel the region […]

1 minute ago

FILE - A Russian Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance aircraft, top, is intercepted near the Alaska coast...

Sam Fossum, CNN

Russian military aircraft detected off Alaskan coast, third time this week

The North American Aerospace Defense command intercepted Russian military aircraft flying near Alaska three times over the last week.

42 minutes ago

Peacocks roam on the lawn of historical building "Mohatta Palace," which was built in 1920s and has...

RIAZAT BUTT, Associated Press

Traces of this Pakistani megacity are vanishing, but one pink palace endures

Stained glass windows, a sweeping staircase and embellished interiors make Mohatta Palace a gem in Karachi, a Pakistani megacity of 20 million people.

1 hour ago

FILE - Protesters clash with police during demonstrations against the official election results dec...

Mauricio Torres, CNN

US says claims of CIA plot to kill Maduro are ‘categorically false’

The US State Department has rejected claims of CIA involvement in an alleged plot to kill Venezuela’s leader Nicolás Maduro.

4 hours ago

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivers a speech during a rally to celebrate the results of la...

Mauricio Torres, CNN

Venezuela says it has seized 400 US rifles and arrested foreigners over plot to destabilize country

Venezuela says it has seized 400 US rifles and arrested foreigners, including Americans, who it claims are linked to an alleged plot to “destabilize” the country, which has been in crisis since disputed elections earlier this year.

18 hours ago

People surround two passenger trains which collided in Egypt's Nile Delta city of Zagazig, the prov...

Associated Press

Trains collide in Egypt’s Nile Delta leaving 3 dead, 29 injured

Two passenger trains collided in Egypt's Nile Delta on Saturday, killing at least three people, two of them children, authorities said.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Russian strike hits apartment block in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, injuring more than 40