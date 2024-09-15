Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Makes It Back-To-Back Games With Long TD Catches

ARLINGTON, Texas – For the second straight week, Derek Carr found former Weber State wide receiver Rashid Shaheed for a long Saints touchdown.

On the first play of New Orleans’ second drive against the Cowboys, Shaheed got behind the Dallas secondary and Carr put in in the bucket down the middle of the field.

Shaheed carried the Saints’ offense early. Through the first two drives, the former Wildcat caught three passes for 96 yards.

He added one rush for seven yards early on the first drive.

After Alvin Kamara rumbled into the end zone to cap off the first drive, the Saints’ next play was the 70-yard pitch-and-catch to Shaheed.

END Q1 | @Saints 14, Cowboys 3 #Saints Stats Leaders: Carr – 4-of-4, 135 yds TD 158.3 QBR

Kamara – 2 carries, 6 yds TD

Shaheed – 3 receptions, 96 yds TD

Olave – 1 reception, 39 yds

Davis – 4 tackles (1 solo)

Taylor – 4 solo tackles@NFLonFOX — New Orleans Saints PR (@SaintsPR) September 15, 2024

In the week one opener against the Panthers, Carr and Shaheed connected on a similar play.

On the first drive of the season, Shaheed caught a 59-yard TD down the middle of the field.

About Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed signed with the Saints in April 2022 after he wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Wildcat reportedly received one of the top contracts for an undrafted player that season.

According to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Shaheed signed a deal with the Saints that included the sixth-highest amount of guaranteed money for a UDFA signing in 2022. FCS Analyst Sam Herder reported that Shaheed’s contract featured a guaranteed base salary of $207,000 and a signing bonus of $15,000.

The San Diego, CA native finished his Weber State career as the FCS all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns (seven). In 53 games with the Wildcats, Shaheed set the Weber State record for kickoff return average at 29.1 yards per return. As a senior, Shaheed was named an FCS First Team All-American as both a kick returner and punt returner. Shaheed is the only Weber State Wildcat to be named as an All-American four different times.

As a rookie in 2022, Shaheed recorded 28 receptions for 488 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown. In the return game, Shaheed had over 500 total yards on kickoffs and punts.

Last season, he posted 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns. Shaheed also returned a total of 43 punts and kicks for 723 yards and a touchdown.

