49ers LB Fred Warner Grabs First Interception Of Season Against Vikings
Sep 15, 2024, 12:23 PM
MINNEAPOLIS – In the second quarter against the Vikings, former BYU linebacker Fred Warner pulled down an interception to give the ball back to the 49ers offense.
San Francisco trailed 10-0 as the first half was winding down. The pick gave the Niners a chance to get on the board before the break.
Former @BYUfootball LB @fred_warner gives the @49ers some much-needed momentum 👀#LocalsInTheNFL #FTTB #BYUFootball #NFL @kslsports
— Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) September 15, 2024
San Francisco’s All-Pro linebacker was all over the field in the first half.
He had two solo tackles and added two pass breakups against Minnesota QB Sam Darnold.
Leading up to the interception, the Vikings picked up two first downs on three run plays. As soon as Darnold dropped back just outside the red zone, Warner read the QB like a book for his first interception of the season.
ALL-PRO FRED!!! pic.twitter.com/ThzZbHn2MM
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 15, 2024
Following the interception and 25-yard return, the 49ers led a 5-play, 65-yard drive that ended in a George Kittle touchdown.
The pick made it back-to-back games with a forced turnover for Warner. In the season opener on Monday Night Football, he punched out the ball from Jets RB Breece Hall in the first quarter.
RELATED: 49ers LB Fred Warner Punches Ball Out, Forces Early Fumble Against Jets
About Fred Warner
Before his time in the NFL, the San Marcos, California native played at BYU from 2014-17.
During his four seasons in Provo, the linebacker recorded 264 total tackles, 158 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and two touchdowns.
Warner was selected by the Niners with the No. 70 overall pick during the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
In 2022, Warner had 130 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and 10 pass breakups in 17 regular season games.
Last year, the All-Pro linebacker posted 132 total tackles, 82 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.
Let’s dominate 😤 pic.twitter.com/e874uVILR6
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 10, 2024
During his seven seasons in the league, Warner has recorded 766 total tackles, 493 solo tackles, 9 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, eight interceptions, 46 pass breakups, and one touchdown.
During his career in the postseason, Warner has posted 97 total tackles, 64 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and five pass breakups in 12 playoff games.
About #LocalsInTheNFL
For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.
Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.
From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.
Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.
Take us with you, wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.