49ers LB Fred Warner Grabs First Interception Of Season Against Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS – In the second quarter against the Vikings, former BYU linebacker Fred Warner pulled down an interception to give the ball back to the 49ers offense.

San Francisco trailed 10-0 as the first half was winding down. The pick gave the Niners a chance to get on the board before the break.

San Francisco’s All-Pro linebacker was all over the field in the first half.

He had two solo tackles and added two pass breakups against Minnesota QB Sam Darnold.

Leading up to the interception, the Vikings picked up two first downs on three run plays. As soon as Darnold dropped back just outside the red zone, Warner read the QB like a book for his first interception of the season.

Following the interception and 25-yard return, the 49ers led a 5-play, 65-yard drive that ended in a George Kittle touchdown.

The pick made it back-to-back games with a forced turnover for Warner. In the season opener on Monday Night Football, he punched out the ball from Jets RB Breece Hall in the first quarter.

