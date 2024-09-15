On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

49ers LB Fred Warner Grabs First Interception Of Season Against Vikings

Sep 15, 2024, 12:23 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

MINNEAPOLIS – In the second quarter against the Vikings, former BYU linebacker Fred Warner pulled down an interception to give the ball back to the 49ers offense.

San Francisco trailed 10-0 as the first half was winding down. The pick gave the Niners a chance to get on the board before the break.

San Francisco’s All-Pro linebacker was all over the field in the first half.

He had two solo tackles and added two pass breakups against Minnesota QB Sam Darnold.

Leading up to the interception, the Vikings picked up two first downs on three run plays. As soon as Darnold dropped back just outside the red zone, Warner read the QB like a book for his first interception of the season.

Following the interception and 25-yard return, the 49ers led a 5-play, 65-yard drive that ended in a George Kittle touchdown.

The pick made it back-to-back games with a forced turnover for Warner. In the season opener on Monday Night Football, he punched out the ball from Jets RB Breece Hall in the first quarter.

RELATED: 49ers LB Fred Warner Punches Ball Out, Forces Early Fumble Against Jets

About Fred Warner

Before his time in the NFL, the San Marcos, California native played at BYU from 2014-17.

During his four seasons in Provo, the linebacker recorded 264 total tackles, 158 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and two touchdowns.

Warner was selected by the Niners with the No. 70 overall pick during the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In 2022, Warner had 130 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and 10 pass breakups in 17 regular season games.

Last year,  the All-Pro linebacker posted 132 total tackles, 82 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.

During his seven seasons in the league, Warner has recorded 766 total tackles, 493 solo tackles, 9 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, eight interceptions, 46 pass breakups, and one touchdown.

During his career in the postseason, Warner has posted 97 total tackles, 64 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and five pass breakups in 12 playoff games.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Makes It Back-To-Back Games With Long TD Catches

For the second straight week, Derek Carr found former Weber State wide receiver Rashid Shaheed for a long Saints touchdown.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Early Goals Doom Utah Royals FC In Loss To San Diego

Giving up two goals in the opening six minutes will put any team in a hole; for the goal-scoring-challenged Royals, it was more than they could overcome in a 2-1 home loss against San Diego. 

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Cougars Remain Undefeated Despite Jake Retzlaff’s Maddening Inconsistency

Give it to the BYU offense for an entertaining brand of football, recognizing anything is possible on every play.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Beats LA In OT Despite Late Defensive Breakdown

Despite a near disastrous defensive breakdown late in the third period that allowed the Los Angeles Kings to force overtime by scoring two quick goals, the Utah Hockey Club found a way to get a 4-3 OT victory, courtesy of much improved offensive effort.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Takeaways From BYU’s Win Over Wyoming

BYU football rolled past Wyoming, pulling away in the second half for a 34-14 win to close out non-conference play. 

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Observations From BYU’s Rivalry Renewal Win At Wyoming

A 100-yard kick return to start the second half, the first BYU kick return for a TD since 2014, gave the Cougars all the momentum they would need in a 34-14 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

49ers LB Fred Warner Grabs First Interception Of Season Against Vikings