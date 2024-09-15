On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity, campaign says in statement

Sep 15, 2024, 12:51 PM | Updated: 1:08 pm

Former President Donald Trump makes a campaign stop at the Las Vegas Police Protective Association ...

Former President Donald Trump makes a campaign stop at the Las Vegas Police Protective Association on September 14, in Las Vegas. The Trump campaign on September 15 said former President Donald Trump is “safe following gunshots in his vicinity.” Alex Brandon/AP via CNN Newsource

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KATE SULLIVAN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — The Trump campaign on Sunday said former President Donald Trump is “safe following gunshots in his vicinity.”

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement that did not provide additional details.

The former president was playing golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The course was immediately locked down, according to a source familiar.

The Secret Service said on X that it is working with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a protective incident involving Trump. The Secret Service said the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

