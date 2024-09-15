On the Site:
WORLD NEWS

Over 200 inmates escape from prison following heavy flooding in Nigeria

Sep 15, 2024, 1:41 PM

FILE - People walk through floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hadeja, Nigeria, Sept 19, 2022. (AP ...

FILE - People walk through floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hadeja, Nigeria, Sept 19, 2022. (AP Photo, File) Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MARIYA KNIGHT, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)At least 274 inmates have escaped from a prison in Nigeria’s Borno state following heavy flooding, the Nigerian Correctional Service said Sunday.

“The flood brought down the walls of the correctional facilities, including the medium security custodial center Maiduguri (MSCC) as well as the staff quarters in the city,” the service spokesman Abubakar Umar said in a statement.

According to Umar, at least 281 inmates managed to escape while they were being transferred to “a safe and secure facility” and seven of them were recaptured later.

Umar said that the service is aware of escapees’ identities, including their biometrics and made this information “available to the public.”

The search for the inmates is ongoing, he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Over 200 inmates escape from prison following heavy flooding in Nigeria