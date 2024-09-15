49ers LB Fred Warner Forces Second Week Two Turnover Against Vikings
Sep 15, 2024, 1:32 PM
MINNEAPOLIS – Former BYU Cougar and current 49ers LB Fred Warner prevented a Vikings score in the third quarter with a big hit and forced fumble on the goalline.
Through two games in 2024, the 49ers’ All-Pro linebacker forced three turnovers.
2️⃣ GAMES, 3️⃣ FORCED TURNOVERS FOR FRED WARNER 🤯#LocalsInTheNFL #FTTB #BYUFootball #NFL @kslsports pic.twitter.com/A3WzHAKh7c
— Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) September 15, 2024
San Francisco already trailed 20-7 when Minnesota started to put together another promising drive.
Vikings QB Sam Darnold unloaded a pass to Aaron Jones and as he was pushing toward the end zone, Warner laid the hammer. As the ball came out, Isaac Yiadom Jr. dove on it to secure the turnover.
It was the second forced turnover of the game for the former Cougar. Late in the first half, Warner read Darnold for his first interception of the season.
RELATED: 49ers LB Fred Warner Grabs First Interception Of Season Against Vikings
Former @BYUfootball LB @fred_warner gives the @49ers some much-needed momentum 👀#LocalsInTheNFL #FTTB #BYUFootball #NFL @kslsports
— Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) September 15, 2024
In 2023, Warner had four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 17 games played. Through two games in 2024, he already has three forced turnovers.
In the season opener on Monday Night Football, he punched out the ball from Jets RB Breece Hall in the first quarter.
RELATED: 49ers LB Fred Warner Punches Ball Out, Forces Early Fumble Against Jets
About Fred Warner
Before his time in the NFL, the San Marcos, California native played at BYU from 2014-17.
During his four seasons in Provo, the linebacker recorded 264 total tackles, 158 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and two touchdowns.
Warner was selected by the Niners with the No. 70 overall pick during the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
In 2022, Warner had 130 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and 10 pass breakups in 17 regular season games.
Last year, the All-Pro linebacker posted 132 total tackles, 82 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.
Let’s dominate 😤 pic.twitter.com/e874uVILR6
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 10, 2024
During his seven seasons in the league, Warner has recorded 766 total tackles, 493 solo tackles, 9 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, eight interceptions, 46 pass breakups, and one touchdown.
During his career in the postseason, Warner has posted 97 total tackles, 64 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and five pass breakups in 12 playoff games.
About #LocalsInTheNFL
For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.
Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.
From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.
Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.
Take us with you, wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.