49ers LB Fred Warner Forces Second Week Two Turnover Against Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS – Former BYU Cougar and current 49ers LB Fred Warner prevented a Vikings score in the third quarter with a big hit and forced fumble on the goalline.

Through two games in 2024, the 49ers’ All-Pro linebacker forced three turnovers.

San Francisco already trailed 20-7 when Minnesota started to put together another promising drive.

Vikings QB Sam Darnold unloaded a pass to Aaron Jones and as he was pushing toward the end zone, Warner laid the hammer. As the ball came out, Isaac Yiadom Jr. dove on it to secure the turnover.

It was the second forced turnover of the game for the former Cougar. Late in the first half, Warner read Darnold for his first interception of the season.

In 2023, Warner had four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 17 games played. Through two games in 2024, he already has three forced turnovers.

In the season opener on Monday Night Football, he punched out the ball from Jets RB Breece Hall in the first quarter.

