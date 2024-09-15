Utah Football Stays Put In The Latest AP Top 25 Poll

SALT LAKE CITY — Kyle Whittingham’s University of Utah football program remained locked in at No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Utes improved to 3-0 and finished their non-conference slate unblemished. They’re coming off a 38-21 win over the Aggies and now turn their attention to conference play.

There wasn’t as much dramatic movement as in week two. Most teams that did move only moved one or two spots in the latest ranking.

However, the now No.1 Texas Longhorns moved into the top spot ahead of the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes and No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions swapped places, as did No. 13 Kansas State and No. 14 Oklahoma State.

The Rest of The Big 12 Rankings

Utah remains the top representative among Big 12 programs. They are atop a grouping of Big 12 programs, which includes No. 13 Kansas State and No. 14 Oklahoma State.

Following the loss to Kansas State, the Arizona Wildcats have dropped out of the Top 25. That leaves the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones as the only other Big 12 representative in the latest edition.

The Wildcats (15), UCF (6), Arizona State (3), and BYU (2) each garnered votes this week as well.

The AP Top 25 Poll

Texas Longhorns (SEC) Georgia Bulldogs (SEC) Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten) Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC) Ole Miss Rebels (SEC) Tennessee Volunteers (SEC) Missouri Tigers (SEC) Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten) Oregon Ducks (Big Ten) Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten) USC Trojans (Big Ten) Utah Utes (Big 12) Kansas State (Big 12) Oklahoma State Cowboys (Big 12) Oklahoma State Cowboys (Big 12) LSU Tigers (SEC) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Independent) Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten) Louisville Cardinals (ACC) Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12) Clemson Tigers (ACC) Nebraska Cornhuskers (Big Ten) Northern Illinois (MAC) Illinois Fighting Illini (Big Ten) Texas A&M Aggies (SEC)

Utah Football Schedule

Kyle Whittingham’s Utah program hits the road for their first conference game in a big matchup with Oklahoma State. You can find Utah football’s conference schedule here.

