Two people injured following one-vehicle crash in Box Elder County

CORINNE, Box Elder County — Two people were hospitalized Sunday following a one-vehicle crash in Box Elder County.

Accoring to Agent Leo Flores, with the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred in the westbound lane of state Route 83 at 8025 West, roughly five miles east of Corinne.

The male driver of an older model Ford F-250 was transported to a area hospital with life-threatening injuries. A female passenger was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The female told the UHP that the vehicle drifted off to the right and into an embankment. The vehicle then drove up a field entrance and became airborne. It then rolled and landed upright.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.