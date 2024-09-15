On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Thousands visit Carmelite Monastery for annual Carmelite Fair

Sep 15, 2024, 4:42 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

HOLLADAY It’s a sight you’ll only see once a year. Thousands of people could be seen roaming through the Carmelite Monastery for the annual Carmelite Fair on Sunday.

“We get people, not just Catholics, we get people from the entire community. All the people from Holladay are walking here, they’re coming here,” said volunteer Pam Sewell. “It’s just a lovely way to help the nuns.”

Sewell is one of about 200 volunteers that gave up their Sunday to help the fair run smoothly.

“I have been a volunteer here since 1993,” said volunteer Sherry Walker. “As long as I’m healthy enough to do this, I’ll be doing it.”

Roughly 200 people gave up their Sunday to volunteer at the Carmelite Fair. (KSL TV)

Financial support

The 12 Carmelite nuns that live in monastery devote their lives to worshiping God. In its 71st year, the fair is the monastery’s main financial support.

“Not everyone knows (the nuns) number one duty is to pray for all the people in Utah, not just Catholics, (it) doesn’t matter the religion,” Walker said.

People of all ages attend the event, enjoying everything from food to entertainment, games for the kids, handmade items, and of course the specially made candies and jams the Carmelite nuns work to make. The nuns use the fruits from their garden make a variety of jams like peach, blackberry, rhubarb and strawberry.

“My favorite jam is nectarine, which is new this year,” Sewell said. “And I also like pear and plum because you can’t get those in the grocery store.”

(KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV)

Mell and Barbara Leibsla said it’s been several years since their last visit to the fair, but described it as a “family reunion” coming back this year.

“Parts of the church are open for people to go in and pray, and it’s just a great environment. It feels very, very special, very holy to be here,” Mell Leibsla said.

Volunteers and attendees alike said the event is all about showing their love to the women who devote their lives to God and others.

“Just pray for the nuns because they pray for all of us,” Walker said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after his 12-day jou...

Nicole Winfield, Associated Press

Pope slams both Harris and Trump as ‘against life’ and urges Catholics to vote for ‘lesser evil’

Pope Francis has strongly criticized both U.S. presidential candidates over what he calls anti-life policies on abortion and migration.

2 days ago

Kristin Chenoweth greets the crowd during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchest...

Daniel Woodruff

Tabernacle Choir wows audience at final Georgia concert with surprise guest

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square brought down the house at the final stop of their tour of the southeastern United States.

4 days ago

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at the Georgia State Cap...

Daniel Woodruff

Tabernacle Choir performs at Georgia State Capitol at 9/11 ceremony

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed at the Georgia State Capitol at a ceremony commemorating 9/11 on Wednesday morning.

4 days ago

Members of the Morehouse College Glee Club sing during a joint rehearsal among The Tabernacle Choir...

Daniel Woodruff

Performers reflect on Tabernacle Choir’s collaboration with glee clubs ahead of final concert

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is preparing for its final concert on tour in the southeastern United States.

5 days ago

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square shared the stage with two historically Black colleges in Atla...

Daniel Woodruff

‘Indescribable’: Tabernacle Choir performs with African American glee clubs in Georgia

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square shared the stage Monday evening with two historically Black colleges in Atlanta.

6 days ago

A cake sits on the counter in front of a group of women who make cards to celebrate President Neslo...

Dan Rascon

Women gather at South Jordan home for day of service on President Nelson’s birthday

A group of women in Salt Lake County gathered to celebrate President Russell M. Nelson’s birthday by having a day of service.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Thousands visit Carmelite Monastery for annual Carmelite Fair