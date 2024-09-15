Thousands visit Carmelite Monastery for annual Carmelite Fair

HOLLADAY — It’s a sight you’ll only see once a year. Thousands of people could be seen roaming through the Carmelite Monastery for the annual Carmelite Fair on Sunday.

“We get people, not just Catholics, we get people from the entire community. All the people from Holladay are walking here, they’re coming here,” said volunteer Pam Sewell. “It’s just a lovely way to help the nuns.”

Sewell is one of about 200 volunteers that gave up their Sunday to help the fair run smoothly.

“I have been a volunteer here since 1993,” said volunteer Sherry Walker. “As long as I’m healthy enough to do this, I’ll be doing it.”

Financial support

The 12 Carmelite nuns that live in monastery devote their lives to worshiping God. In its 71st year, the fair is the monastery’s main financial support.

“Not everyone knows (the nuns) number one duty is to pray for all the people in Utah, not just Catholics, (it) doesn’t matter the religion,” Walker said.

People of all ages attend the event, enjoying everything from food to entertainment, games for the kids, handmade items, and of course the specially made candies and jams the Carmelite nuns work to make. The nuns use the fruits from their garden make a variety of jams like peach, blackberry, rhubarb and strawberry.

“My favorite jam is nectarine, which is new this year,” Sewell said. “And I also like pear and plum because you can’t get those in the grocery store.”

Mell and Barbara Leibsla said it’s been several years since their last visit to the fair, but described it as a “family reunion” coming back this year.

“Parts of the church are open for people to go in and pray, and it’s just a great environment. It feels very, very special, very holy to be here,” Mell Leibsla said.

Volunteers and attendees alike said the event is all about showing their love to the women who devote their lives to God and others.

“Just pray for the nuns because they pray for all of us,” Walker said.