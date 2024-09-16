Crash closes northbound lanes of I-15 in Salt Lake County

DRAPER — A crash on Interstate 15 closed the northboound lanes at 12300 South on Sunday night.

According to Agent Leo Flores with the Utah Highway Patrol, a passenger vehicle was going too fast for the conditions on the highway, and struck a wall. The vehicle was driven by a male, and had a female passenger and two children in the back.

One of the infant passengers is in critical condition, according to the UHP.

Late Sunday night, the UHP said four vehicles were involved — a Range Rover, motorcycle, a sprinter van and a black passenger vehicle. In all, seven people were hospitalized, including the two adults and two young children in the Range Rover. The UHP said the ages of the two children are 6 and 16 months.

The conditions of those hospitalized was not provided.

The Utah Department of Transportation posted on X that clearance time is set for Monday at 1:17 a.m.

This is a developing story and may be updated.