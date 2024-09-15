LocalsInTheNFL Week Two Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

SALT LAKE CITY – The second week of the 2024 NFL season is just about in the books with only Monday Night Football remaining. Players with local ties made their mark all over the league in week two.

Every local NFL player who recorded a stat, with the top performances highlighted, or helped their team pick up a win can be found in our weekly roundup.

Week three of the 2024 NFL season begins on Thursday, September 19, as the New York Jets host the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

NFL Locals’ Week Two: Top Performances, All Stats, And More

Top Local Performances

For the second straight week, former Weber State WR Rashid Shaheed showed off his blinding speed and tormented the opposing defense. On the second drive of the game, Saints QB Derek Carr found Shaheed for a 70-yard TD bomb. He finished with four receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. He added three carries for 13 yards on the ground.

Former BYU LB Fred Warner did it all for the 49ers in week two. He led the 49ers in total tackles with nine (seven solo tackles) and added one sack, one tackle for loss, two pass breakups, and one quarterback hit. On top of all of that, he pulled down his first interception of the season and forced a fumble on the goalline in the third quarter.

It was a familiar sight in week two as former Utah State LB Bobby Wagner was near the top of the tackle count. He posted nine total tackles (five solo tackles), along with one tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

Another linebacker with Utah ties, former Ute Devin Lloyd, was a tackling machine on Sunday. Lloyd was second in tackles for Jacksonville with eight total tackles and five solo tackles. He added two pass breakups and a quarterback hit.

Former BYU LB Kyle Van Noy lived in the backfield for the Ravens at home. He had just three solo tackles but it came with two sacks, three tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

In The Statsheet

On Thursday Night Football, two former Utes helped lead the Bills to a blowout win over the Miami Dolphins. Safety Cole Bishop made his NFL debut in week two and had one solo tackle as well as one pass breakup. Dalton Kincaid was targeted four times and made every reception for 33 yards.

Two former BYU offensive weapons, Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill, made a few plays for the Saints in a blowout win over the Cowboys. Williams took eight carries for 39 yards. Hill had three carries for 18 yards and added one reception for one yard.

Two former Utes, Sione Vaki and Tim Patrick, contributed to the Lions’ offense in week two. Vaki caught one pass from Jared Goff for 17 yards. Patrick recorded two receptions for 12 yards.

Former Utah kicker Matt Gay hit the field for the first time in 2024 and made one of his two field goals from 34 yards. He also went 1/1 on extra points.

Former Weber State DE Jonah Williams got in the backfield for one quarterback hit on Brock Purdy in Minnesota’s 23-17 win over San Francisco.

BYU alum Michael Davis recorded one tackle for the Commanders in a three-point home win over the New York Giants.

Former Utah safety Marcus Williams put up three solo tackles in a three-point loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in week two.

East High standout Jaylen Warren had 61 scrimmage yards in Pittsburgh’s grinded-out 13-6 win over the Denver Broncos. He took nine carries for 42 yards and added two receptions for 19 yards through the air.

Former Utah defensive playmakers Jonah Elliss and Cody Barton did all they could in the Broncos’ week two loss to the Steelers. Barton had seven total tackles (three solo tackles). Elliss posted three solo tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Bingham High star Jay Tufele had two total tackles (one solo) in the Bengals’ one-point loss to the Chiefs in week two.

Former Ute RB Zack Moss took 12 carries for 34 yards against Kansas City. He added one reception for 13 yards.

Former Utah CB Jaylon Johnson had one pass breakup as the Bears fell to the Texans, 19-13, on Sunday Night Football.

Bingham High standout Dalton Schultz caught two passes for 21 yards on SNF.

Secured The Win

Former Weber State OL Sua Opeta held it down on the front line for the Buccaneers in a 20-16 over the Detroit Lions on the road.

Former Utah OL Sataoa Laumea and the rest of the Seahawks’ O-Line only allowed three sacks in a three-point overtime win over the New England Patriots.

Two former Utah High School standouts, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Andre James, did their work in the trenches as the Raiders shocked the Ravens on the road, 26-23.

Former BYU OL Kingsley Suamataia and the Chiefs’ offensive line only allowed two sacks and four QB hits on Patrick Mahomes in a one-point win over Cincinnati.

Former Utah OL Braeden Daniels helped the Texans cruise to a 19-13 win over Chicago on Sunday night.

