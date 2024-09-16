On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Man, 62, dies after crashing into unoccupied car in Salt Lake City

Sep 16, 2024, 10:29 AM

BY MARY CULBERTSON


SALT LAKE CITY – A 62-year-old man was killed in a crash late Sunday night, according to Salt Lake City police. The man crashed into an unoccupied car for an unknown reason, and police are still investigating.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Salt Lake City dispatch received a 911 call reporting the crash at 900 East Blaine Avenue.

When officers and firefighters arrived, the man was found at the scene already deceased, police said. Based on the earliest investigation results, police believe the man crashed his car into an unoccupied parked car.

Police said the specific cause of the crash is unknown, but detectives are investigating the possibility of the man suffering from a medical episode just before crashing.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

Local News

