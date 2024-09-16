Man, 62, dies after crashing into unoccupied car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – A 62-year-old man was killed in a crash late Sunday night, according to Salt Lake City police. The man crashed into an unoccupied car for an unknown reason, and police are still investigating.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Salt Lake City dispatch received a 911 call reporting the crash at 900 East Blaine Avenue.

When officers and firefighters arrived, the man was found at the scene already deceased, police said. Based on the earliest investigation results, police believe the man crashed his car into an unoccupied parked car.

Police said the specific cause of the crash is unknown, but detectives are investigating the possibility of the man suffering from a medical episode just before crashing.

