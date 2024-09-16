On the Site:
Big 12 Holds Off Announcing Kick Time For BYU’s Trip To Baylor

Sep 16, 2024, 11:07 AM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have to wait until this weekend to find out the kickoff and TV information for the road game at Baylor later this month.

The Big 12 is utilizing a six-day hold in TV and kickoff designation for many of the league’s games on the week five slate. BYU at Baylor is one of those six Big 12 games that received a six-day hold.

Big 12 football is televised on ESPN and FOX networks. The television partners receive four total six-day selections each year.

Holding off on television network designations allows teams to improve their records to get the biggest television audience possible.

Last season, BYU had the entire month of November slotted for six-day television holds. It resulted in games that aired on FOX (West Virginia), ESPN (Iowa State), Oklahoma (ESPN), and Oklahoma State (ABC).

BYU is currently 3-0 and set to host fellow undefeated Kansas State this Saturday in Provo. If BYU takes down the nationally ranked Wildcats, it could lead to a bigger television spot in Waco the following week.

Baylor is 2-1 after the conclusion of non-conference play. The Bears travel to face Colorado in Boulder this Saturday.

Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season

Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13

Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15

Sept. 14 – BYU 34, Wyoming 14

September 21 | Kansas State Wildcats

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MDT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

September 28 | at Baylor Bears

Location: Waco, Texas

Stadium: McLane Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

October 12 | Arizona Wildcats

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

October 18 | Oklahoma State Cowboys

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

October 26 | at UCF Knights

Location: Orlando, Florida

Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 9 | at Utah Utes

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 16 | Kansas Jayhawks

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 23 | at Arizona State Sun Devils

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN Network)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 30 | Houston Cougars

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

