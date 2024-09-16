Big 12 Holds Off Announcing Kick Time For BYU’s Trip To Baylor
Sep 16, 2024, 11:07 AM
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have to wait until this weekend to find out the kickoff and TV information for the road game at Baylor later this month.
The Big 12 is utilizing a six-day hold in TV and kickoff designation for many of the league’s games on the week five slate. BYU at Baylor is one of those six Big 12 games that received a six-day hold.
Week 5⃣ #Big12FB TV Times 📺⏰ pic.twitter.com/GA2lM8IIxX
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 16, 2024
Big 12 football is televised on ESPN and FOX networks. The television partners receive four total six-day selections each year.
Holding off on television network designations allows teams to improve their records to get the biggest television audience possible.
Last season, BYU had the entire month of November slotted for six-day television holds. It resulted in games that aired on FOX (West Virginia), ESPN (Iowa State), Oklahoma (ESPN), and Oklahoma State (ABC).
BYU is currently 3-0 and set to host fellow undefeated Kansas State this Saturday in Provo. If BYU takes down the nationally ranked Wildcats, it could lead to a bigger television spot in Waco the following week.
Baylor is 2-1 after the conclusion of non-conference play. The Bears travel to face Colorado in Boulder this Saturday.
Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season
Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13
Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15
Sept. 14 – BYU 34, Wyoming 14
September 21 | Kansas State Wildcats
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MDT)
TV: ESPN
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
September 28 | at Baylor Bears
Location: Waco, Texas
Stadium: McLane Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
October 12 | Arizona Wildcats
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
October 18 | Oklahoma State Cowboys
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
October 26 | at UCF Knights
Location: Orlando, Florida
Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 9 | at Utah Utes
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 16 | Kansas Jayhawks
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 23 | at Arizona State Sun Devils
Location: Tempe, Arizona
Stadium: Mountain America Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN Network)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 30 | Houston Cougars
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
