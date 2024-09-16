Utah v. Arizona Time, TV Network Announced

On the Site:
Sep 16, 2024, 11:44 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – A late night at Rice Eccles Stadium, Utah’s game against Arizona on September 28 will kick off at 8:15 p.m. MT.

This will be the team’s first late kick off at Rice Eccles for the 2024 season.

Utah/Arizona TV Broadcast Information

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Utah, Arizona meet for first time as Big 12 members

The late-September game will be the Wildcats and the Utes first meet up as Big 12 teams.

The two teams met up plenty of times as Pac-12 foes before the conference imploded and sent members looking for new homes.

Utah’s all-time record against the Arizona Wildcats is 25-20-2.

Utah Football 2024 Schedule

Utah will hit the road for their first conference game against Oklahoma Statethis weekend, that game kicks off at 2:00 p.m..

After the matchup with Oklahoma State, Utah’s schedule is as follows:

  • Arizona @ Utah
  • Utah @ Arizona State
  • TCU @ Utah
  • Utah @ Houston
  • BYU @ Utah
  • Utah @ Colorado
  • Iowa State @ Utah
  • Utah @ UCF

You can find Utah football’s conference schedule here.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

