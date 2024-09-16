Utah v. Arizona Time, TV Network Announced

SALT LAKE CITY – A late night at Rice Eccles Stadium, Utah’s game against Arizona on September 28 will kick off at 8:15 p.m. MT.

This will be the team’s first late kick off at Rice Eccles for the 2024 season.

🚨 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 🚨 vs Arizona

🏟️: Rice-Eccles Stadium

⏰: SEP 28 | 8:15PM MT🌙

Utah/Arizona TV Broadcast Information

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Utah, Arizona meet for first time as Big 12 members

The late-September game will be the Wildcats and the Utes first meet up as Big 12 teams.

The two teams met up plenty of times as Pac-12 foes before the conference imploded and sent members looking for new homes.

Utah’s all-time record against the Arizona Wildcats is 25-20-2.

Utah Football 2024 Schedule

Utah will hit the road for their first conference game against Oklahoma Statethis weekend, that game kicks off at 2:00 p.m..

After the matchup with Oklahoma State, Utah’s schedule is as follows:

Arizona @ Utah

Utah @ Arizona State

TCU @ Utah

Utah @ Houston

BYU @ Utah

Utah @ Colorado

Iowa State @ Utah

Utah @ UCF

You can find Utah football’s conference schedule here.

