SOUTH SALT LAKE — A few weeks back, Intermountain Health held a news conference about so-called “counterfeit car seats.” It featured Jillian Davis, whose car seat was so below safety standards, the hospital wouldn’t even let her take her new baby home in it.

“There was a clasp on the front that was missing and then a clasp on the back that was missing,” Davis said of the car seat she purchased. Intermountain Health gifted her another car seat to get her baby home

Davis was happy to share her story as a warning to other parents, but not so happy she ended up with the bogus seat, especially after paying $376.05 for it. She didn’t buy it from some guy down a dark alley, or from some black-market website. She bought it through Walmart.com.

“They (Walmart.com) said, ‘We don’t take responsibility for a third party,’” she said. “This is where we found out it was a third party. And we were like, ‘What are you talking about? This is from your website.’”

Davis learned that Walmart invites others to “sell on Walmart.com” through what it calls its Walmart Marketplace.

“They said the protocol is to reach out to the third party,” she said.

She did as she was instructed, but she says that third-party seller stopped responding after she reported what Intermountain Health told her was wrong with the car seat.

“MIA. Nothing.”

Davis says it’s not just about the money. She has questions for Walmart.

“You’re telling me that you take no responsibility for a third party, but you’re allowing them on your website to sell a product that is unsafe for babies.”

She asked me to investigate.

So, this time I reached out to Walmart on Davis’s behalf, not through customer service but through the company’s corporate communications team. I asked about what responsibility Walmart has for products sold through their marketplace. They didn’t answer that question. But I got an email back thanking me for bringing it to Walmart’s attention and saying they are “committed to helping this customer find something they need, want and love for their newborn.”

Walmart is sending Davis gift cards for the full amount she paid for that car seat.

“They finally reached out, thanks to you,” she told me.

She’s happy about that resolution, after all, $376 buys a lot of diapers. But she’s happier that Walmart assured her that the third-party seller from whom she purchased that car seat is being “further investigated.”

“They also definitely need to take accountability if they’re letting people use their website to sell stuff,” Davis said of Walmart.com.

Walmart does have a form on its website inviting people to report fraudulent activity or other issues with sellers on its marketplace.