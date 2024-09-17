On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Get Gephardt helps Utah mother refused refund for unsafe, knock-off car seat

Sep 16, 2024, 10:15 PM | Updated: 10:45 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A few weeks back, Intermountain Health held a news conference about so-called “counterfeit car seats.”  It featured Jillian Davis, whose car seat was so below safety standards, the hospital wouldn’t even let her take her new baby home in it.

“There was a clasp on the front that was missing and then a clasp on the back that was missing,” Davis said of the car seat she purchased. Intermountain Health gifted her another car seat to get her baby home

Davis was happy to share her story as a warning to other parents, but not so happy she ended up with the bogus seat, especially after paying $376.05 for it. She didn’t buy it from some guy down a dark alley, or from some black-market website. She bought it through Walmart.com.

“They (Walmart.com) said, ‘We don’t take responsibility for a third party,’” she said. “This is where we found out it was a third party. And we were like, ‘What are you talking about? This is from your website.’”

Davis learned that Walmart invites others to “sell on Walmart.com” through what it calls its Walmart Marketplace.

“They said the protocol is to reach out to the third party,” she said.

She did as she was instructed, but she says that third-party seller stopped responding after she reported what Intermountain Health told her was wrong with the car seat.

“MIA. Nothing.”

Davis says it’s not just about the money. She has questions for Walmart.

“You’re telling me that you take no responsibility for a third party, but you’re allowing them on your website to sell a product that is unsafe for babies.”

She asked me to investigate.

So, this time I reached out to Walmart on Davis’s behalf, not through customer service but through the company’s corporate communications team. I asked about what responsibility Walmart has for products sold through their marketplace. They didn’t answer that question. But I got an email back thanking me for bringing it to Walmart’s attention and saying they are “committed to helping this customer find something they need, want and love for their newborn.”

Walmart is sending Davis gift cards for the full amount she paid for that car seat.

“They finally reached out, thanks to you,” she told me.

She’s happy about that resolution, after all, $376 buys a lot of diapers. But she’s happier that Walmart assured her that the third-party seller from whom she purchased that car seat is being “further investigated.”

“They also definitely need to take accountability if they’re letting people use their website to sell stuff,” Davis said of Walmart.com.

Walmart does have a form on its website inviting people to report fraudulent activity or other issues with sellers on its marketplace.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

Katie Hass, director for the Utah Division of Consumer Protection recently told KSL TV that her age...

Matt Gephardt

Utah regulators warn all car dealers they’ll enforce state law against deceptive acts

The Utah Division of Consumer Protection recently sent a letter to every dealer in the state saying it will “investigate” and “enforce” state law requiring car buyers to be treated without “deceptive acts and practices.”

6 days ago

Deme Frost believes she should be compensated for her car’s loss of value after another driver ca...

Matt Gephardt

Can drivers in Utah get money if their car drops in value after a crash?

Your car's value can take a big hit after an accident. If another driver is at fault, should their insurance cover that diminished value, in addition to the repairs?

11 days ago

FILE — (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Utah man fights for full airline credit after an overseas currency plummets in value

A Utah man fights to get a full airline credit after an overseas currency plummets in value.

13 days ago

Todd Taylor showing KSL's Matt Gephardt what Google Maps shows as his incorrect address....

Matt Gephardt

When a mapping app gets your address wrong, how do you fix it?

If a mapping app took people to the wrong place, you'd expect them to fix it. But when a Daybreak man couldn't, he decided to Get Gephardt.

21 days ago

A graphic showing the price of a used car in Salt Lake City in 2024....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Older used cars are selling for a premium in Salt Lake

Used cars at least a decade old used to be the epitome of affordability. Now, not as much.

25 days ago

FILE — A sewer lid....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps homeowner with insurance claim denied for not enough sewer backups

A Salt Lake City homeowner says she paid tens-of-thousands of dollars for a much-needed sewer line repair that should be covered by her home warranty company.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Get Gephardt helps Utah mother refused refund for unsafe, knock-off car seat