BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Kansas State Game

Sep 16, 2024, 12:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football depth chart for week four against Kansas State is out.

There were no changes from the Wyoming week depth chart this week.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake did not give definitive answers on the running back situation regarding injured ball carriers LJ Martin, Hinckley Folau Ropati, and Enoch Nawahine.

Sitake said all three running backs have “a chance this week” to play.

BYU enters the Big 12 opener with a 3-0 record. Kansas State is also undefeated as they gear up for the late-night kick in Provo.

Quarterback

Jake Retzlaff

Gerry Bohanon

Running Back

LJ Martin

-OR- Hinckley “Folau” Ropati

-OR- Miles Davis

-OR- Pokaiaua Haunga

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Cody Hagen

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

-OR- Keelan Marion

Tei Nacua

Wide Receiver

Kody Epps

-OR- Parker Kingston

Tight End

Keanu Hill

Mata’ava Ta’ase

-OR- Ethan Erickson

-OR- Ryner Swanson

Left Tackle

Caleb Etienne

Isaiah Jatta

Left Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

Bruce Mitchell

Center

Connor Pay

Jake Eichorn

Right Guard

Sonny Makasini

-OR- Austin Leausa

Right Tackle

Brayden Keim

Austin Leausa

Defensive End

Tyler Batty

Bodie Schoonover

Viliami Po’uha

Nose

John Nelson

Joshua Singh

David Latu

Tackle

Blake Mangelson

Luke Toomalatai

-OR- John Taumoepeau

Outside Edge

Logan Lutui

-OR- Isaiah Bagnah

Ephraim Asiata

SAM

Isaiah Glasker

Choe Bryant-Strother

-OR- Aisea Moa

MACK

Harrison Taggart

Sione Moa

-OR- Siale Esera

ROVER

Jack Kelly

Ace Kaufusi

Miles Hall

Strong Safety

Micah Harper

-OR- Talan Alfrey

Raider Damuni

-OR- Crew Wakley

-OR- Ethan Slade

Free Safety

Tanner Wall

Tommy Prassas

-OR- Faletau Satuala

Nickel

Micah Harper

Jonathan Kabeya

Chika Ebunoha

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Jayden Dunlap

Cornerback

Marque Collins

-OR- Mory Bamba

Therrian Alexander III

Punter

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Dalton Riggs

Cannon Skidmore

Returners

Parker Kingston

-OR- Keelan Marion

-OR- Chase Roberts

BYU vs. No. 12 Kansas State

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MDT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

