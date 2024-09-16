On the Site:
Is Will Hardy A Top 10 NBA Coach?

Sep 16, 2024, 1:17 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Will Hardy is entering his third season as the head coach of the Utah Jazz, but despite never making playoffs, is he a top 10 NBA head coach?

According to CBS Sports Sam Quinn, he’s earned that distinction.

CBS Sports Ranks Will Hardy As Top 10 NBA Coach

With a career coaching record of 68-96, recognizing Hardy as the seventh-best coach over names like Ime Udoka, Mike Budenholzer, and Gregg Popovich may feel ambitious. Still, Quinn made the case for the 36-year-old Jazzman.

“The Jazz are prepared for every game they play,” the NBA insider argued. “He mixes and matches his players and finds unorthodox lineup combinations that outperform their talent. In a few years, the Jazz will be where the Thunder are: loaded with talent and draft picks and getting Hardy in the Coach of the Year mix.”

Under Hardy, the Jazz have been in the mix for the postseason at each of the last two trade deadlines before the team’s front office chose to prioritize the development of the youth on the roster.

“He turned Lauri Markkanen into a star,” Quinn added. “He’s built enormously successful lineups out of spare parts. He went 13-7 with his proper starting lineup, and then Danny Ainge traded Simone Fontecchio (and several important reserves) away, folding up yet another pleasantly surprising campaign.”

Through two seasons in Utah, Hardy is 53-54 before the NBA trade deadline, and 15-42 after.

The Jazz will host media day on September 30. Training camp opens on October 1, with the preseason opening on October 4.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

