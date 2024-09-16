Woman arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing victim multiple times

DRAPER — A domestic fight between three people resulted in one woman being stabbed at least eight times Saturday morning.

Raykietta Singer, 23, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, according to the police affidavit.

Draper police report that at approximately 12:41 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a weapon at an apartment complex near 400 E. Newport Parc Lane. When first responders arrived, they found the woman with several stab wounds and transported her to the hospital in serious condition.

According to the affidavit, Singer was also found inside the apartment and had “a large amount of blood on her person.” Another man was reported to have fled the scene, but police found him in the area.

After being read her Miranda rights, Singer admitted to police that she stabbed the victim with a red folding knife, which was found at the crime scene. According to the affidavit, Singer and the man were transported to the Draper Police Department to be further interviewed.

In separate interviews, the man and Singer told police that the three of them went to a concert in Salt Lake City after Singer picked them up while driving back home from Moab. They said during the concert, the man and the victim both began accusing each other of cheating and argued with each other.

Singer and the man told police that after they got back to Singer’s apartment in Draper, the man and victim stopped fighting for a bit, but the victim began to argue with Singer and accused her of trying to cheat with the man.

According to the affidavit, Singer said she tried to kick out the man and victim, but the argument between the man and victim became physical, with the victim slapping the man with her hands and shoes.

“The situation continued to escalate to where eventually Raykietta described (the victim) as coming after her, to where they both ended up in the bedroom closet with Raykietta on her back and (the victim) on top of her,” the affidavit stated.

Singer told police that the victim was choking her and Singer was trying to get the man to get help from nearby family members, but he never did.

According to the affidavit, Singer noticed the red folding knife in her closet was on the floor. She told police that she was able to grab the knife during a moment when the victim loosened her grip on her.

Singer told police that she and the victim began to struggle over the knife, which caused the knife to open from its locked folded position.

According to the affidavit, Singer said she was able to stab the victim once, causing the victim to loosen her grip. She told police that after stabbing the victim, the man stepped in and took the knife from her.

Police reported that Singer did not know that she stabbed the victim at least eight times and is unlikely to survive. Singer did not respond to detectives after hearing this info.

According to the affidavit, the man reported not seeing the stabbing, was giving “very vague” answers, and eventually told detectives “he did not want to be involved.”