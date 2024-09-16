Jazz Sign Max Abmas To Training Camp Deal

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz continue to fill out their training camp roster after announcing they’ve signed rookie Max Abmas to a contract.

Abmas appeared with the Jazz during the 2024 Summer Leagues in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, and will be with the team to open camp next month.

The guard had his best contribution of the summer league when he recorded 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals in a win over the Detroit Pistons.

Jazz Invite Abmas, Sanè To Training Camp

Though the Jazz have a full 15-man roster ahead of training camp, they can carry as many as 21 players in the offseason including three players on two-way contracts.

In addition to Abmas, the Jazz also signed Babacar Sanè to a training camp deal last month.

Abmas played four seasons at Oral Roberts where he averaged 20.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists before transferring to Texas for his final year of eligibility.

MAX ABMAS WINS IT FOR THE LONGHORNS 😳 (via @TexasMBB)pic.twitter.com/ig6XuH8OG8 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 19, 2023

The guard was named the Summit League Player of the Year in 2021 and 2023 at Oral Roberts and led the NCAA in scoring during the 2020-21 season.

Sanè, a native of Senegal played the last two seasons with the G League Ignite averaging 9.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per contest.

He made three appearances with the Jazz in the summer league averaging 5.7 points and 3.0 rebounds.

Of Note: Abmas’s name is pronounced ACE-miss, while Sanè is pronounced sah-nay.

Utah Jazz Preseason Schedule

The Jazz will open training camp on October 1.

October 4: Utah Jazz vs. New Zealand Breakers – 7 p.m. MST

October 7: Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets – 7 p.m. MST

October 10: Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks – 6 p.m. MST

October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST

October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST

October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

