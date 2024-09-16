On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Sign Max Abmas To Training Camp Deal

Sep 16, 2024, 1:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz continue to fill out their training camp roster after announcing they’ve signed rookie Max Abmas to a contract.

Abmas appeared with the Jazz during the 2024 Summer Leagues in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, and will be with the team to open camp next month.

The guard had his best contribution of the summer league when he recorded 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals in a win over the Detroit Pistons.

Jazz Invite Abmas, Sanè To Training Camp

Though the Jazz have a full 15-man roster ahead of training camp, they can carry as many as 21 players in the offseason including three players on two-way contracts.

In addition to Abmas, the Jazz also signed Babacar Sanè to a training camp deal last month.

Abmas played four seasons at Oral Roberts where he averaged 20.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists before transferring to Texas for his final year of eligibility.

The guard was named the Summit League Player of the Year in 2021 and 2023 at Oral Roberts and led the NCAA in scoring during the 2020-21 season.

Sanè, a native of Senegal played the last two seasons with the G League Ignite averaging 9.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per contest.

He made three appearances with the Jazz in the summer league averaging 5.7 points and 3.0 rebounds.

Of Note: Abmas’s name is pronounced ACE-miss, while Sanè is pronounced sah-nay.

Utah Jazz Preseason Schedule

The Jazz will open training camp on October 1.

October 4: Utah Jazz vs. New Zealand Breakers – 7 p.m. MST
October 7: Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets – 7 p.m. MST
October 10: Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks – 6 p.m. MST
October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST
October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST
October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Is Will Hardy A Top 10 NBA Coach?

Will Hardy is entering his third season as the head coach of the Utah Jazz, but despite never making playoffs, is he a top 10 NBA head coach?

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Kansas State Game

BYU's depth chart for the undefeated showdown against the Kansas State Wildcats.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah v. Arizona Time, TV Network Announced

A late night at Rice Eccles Stadium, Utah's game against Arizona on September 28 will kick off at 8:15 p.m. MT. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Holds Off Announcing Kick Time For BYU’s Trip To Baylor

We will have to wait for the kickoff time against Baylor.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

#LocalsInTheNFL Week Two Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

Check out our Locals In The NFL weekly roundup for top performances, all stats, and locals who picked up a week one win.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Football Bowl Projections Following Week 3

These Big 12 bowl projections will be fluid as the quality of opponents varies and off-season questions get answered.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Jazz Sign Max Abmas To Training Camp Deal