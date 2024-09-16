Grand Co. Sherriff urges drivers to stop for busses after 11 incidents this year

MOAB — Grand County School District and the county sheriff’s office are reminding people to stop for school busses.

The school district said in a Facebook post that they’ve already seen 11 incidents this school year of people illegally passing busses while their stop signs are out.

“Distracted driving is dangerous and could mean injury or worse for our community’s children. Please slow down when you see the bus flashing yellow, and stop when you see the red lights and signs,” the school district said.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in another Facebook post Utah state law requires both motorists and bicycles to stop for school busses. They also posted an educational video to urge drivers to be careful around busses.

Failing to stop is a costly violation — $1,000 and community service for the first offense, doubling for the second.

Police also reminded drivers that school busses are equipped with cameras to record license plates of cars that pass illegally.

“Please slow down and use extra caution around our school buses and remember, we all want to keep our kids safe,” the sheriff’s office said.