Church dedicates Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple; announces site for Washington temple

SALT LAKE CITY — The Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated Sunday by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

According to a church news release, the temple is located roughly 20 miles from the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. It is located in Cranberry Township, a suburban area north of Pittsburgh.

“This temple will be a blessing to you,” Elder Uchtdorf said during the dedication. “It will enrich your lives, inspire you to create in your homes and families a spirit of hope and peace, and endow you with blessings from on high.”

Elder Uchtdorf was accompanied by his wife, Harriet. Elder Mathias Held, a General Authority Seventy and First Counselor in the North America Northeast Area Presidency, and his wife, Irene; and Elder Craig C. Christensen, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, and his wife, Debbie, were also in attendance, according to the release.

The temple was first announced in April 2020 by President Russell M. Nelson. The temple’s groundbreaking ceremony was held on Aug. 21, 2021.

The temple will serve more than 29,000 church members in 80 congregations, according to the release.

The Pittsbugh temple is the second in Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple was dedicated in September 2016. In April 2023, President Nelson announced a third temple in Harrisburg.

Tacoma Washington Temple

On Monday, the First Presidency announced the location of the Tacoma Washington Temple, which was announced by President Nelson in October 2022.

The temple will be built on 11.6 acres of land. It will be located at 1405 South 364th Way, Federal Way, Washington.

“I promise that increased time in the temple will bless your life in ways nothing else can,” said President Nelson as he announced the temple.

According to a church news release, the temple will be a multi-story structure and will be roughly 45,000 square feet.

Including this temple, Washington has six temples that are either in operation, under construction or announced. The other five are located in Columbia River, Moses Lake, Seattle, Spokane and Vancouver.