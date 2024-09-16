2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 3: Quarterbacks Lead The Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY – To date, Week 3 of picking the top six players in Big 12 Football is ending up being the toughest one so far. There were so many elite performances including multiple non-offensive touchdowns this past week. The honorable mention list will be lengthy this week as six was just not enough to recognize the elite play from this week.

Season-long results can be seen at the bottom of the post each week, and the scoring system is as follows.

First Place = Six Points

Second Place = Five Points

Third Place = Four Points

Fourth Place = Three Points

Fifth Place = Two Points

Sixth Place = One Point

Five of the six players awarded this week are full-time offensive players, the one exception is two-way start Travis Hunter who had another excellent game on both sides of the ball this week.

The list this week features three quarterbacks and there were others who had gaudy numbers but it’s hard to beat players who throw for at least four touchdowns in a given week.

Also, for the first time all year, there are players who have been named one of the top-six best performances more than once, and that means there is no longer a tie for who the best player is in the Big 12 after three weeks of play.

Big 12 Football Week 3 Players Of The Week

1. Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State, QB

Seventh-year senior Alan Bowman balled out and showed that he is very capable of making big plays at quarterback. He has 396 yards and his five touchdowns were the most of any quarterback this week. The Cowboys went on the road and crushed in-state foe Tulsa 45-10 crushing.

2. Travis Hunter, Colorado, DB/WR

Hunter is clearly the best athlete in the Big 12 and probably all of college football. He plays full-time at wide receiver and nearly a full-time player on defense and he shines at both spots.

The Buffaloes went on the road and took care of business over their rival Colorado State, winning 28-9. He led the conference with 13 receptions this week, two went for touchdowns to go along for 100 receiving yards.

Hunter also had a day on defense with an interception, five tackles, and a pass breakup.

3. Josh Hoover, TCU, QB

Hoover tried all he could to help TCU defeat UCF at home. Even in the 35-34 loss, he was one of the best players in the conference. His 402 yards were the most in the Big 12 this past week and he has four touchdown passes in a narrow 35-34 loss to UCF.

WOWWW! What a dime for the @TCUFootball TD 🎯 pic.twitter.com/saiyfk93In — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 15, 2024

4. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado, QB

Sanders makes his second appearance on this list and for good reasons. He had four touchdowns, zero interceptions, and was an effective 36 of 49 for 310 yards in a 28-9 win in the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State.

Two beautifal passes by @ShedeurSanders for the Colorado #Buffaloes first TD today. The first to @TravisHunterJr, and the second to @la_wester for the score. 🏈🤠 pic.twitter.com/HW5ziFJ6GT — Patrick L. Francis ✝️ (@patricklfrancis) September 15, 2024

5. RJ Harvey, UCF, RB

Also making another appearance is the Knights running back RJ Harvey who helped UCF come from behind to start 1-0 in Big 12 play with a 35-34 win over TCU. Harvey had a huge game on the ground with 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also had a rare receiving touchdown for 29 yards to have 201 total yards from scrimmage.



6. Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Bech had a huge game for 200 yards on just nine receptions with a touchdown. His lone score came on a 50-yard toss. Four of his catches were for at least 20 yards and averaged 22.2 yards per catch en route to a huge day.

Sports Highlights (CFB): TCU quarterback Josh Hoover connects with Jack Bech for a 50-yard touchdown reception. #CFB #TCU pic.twitter.com/jchLUIv8Zz — Justin David Kish • Sports Journalist (@JustinDavidKish) September 15, 2024

Big 12 Football POTW Honorable Mentions:

De’Zhaun Stribling, Oklahoma State, WR – Seven receptions, 174 yards, two touchdowns

Dylan Edwards, Kansas State, RB/PR – 41 rushing yards, 1 catch for 1 yard, 71-yard punt return for a touchdown

Bralyn Lux, Texas Tech, DB – Interception returned for a touchdown and two tackles

T.J. Jackson, West Virginia, DT – Six tackles, four for a loss, and 1.5 sacks

Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech – 15 of 19 for 273 yards, four touchdowns

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State, WR – Six catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns

Avery Johnson, Kansas State, QB – 14 of 23 for 156 yards, two touchdowns, and 110 rushing yards.

Kobe Hudson, UCF, WR – six catches for 145 yards, and two touchdowns

Season Results:

1. Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado (11 points)

2. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (Eight points)

2. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF (Eight points)

4. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona (Six points)

4. Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State, QB (Six Points)

6. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State (Five points)

7. Cam Rising, QB, Utah (Four points)

7. Josh Hoover, TCU, QB (Four points)

7. Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State (Four points)

10. Darian Porter, DB, Iowa State (Three points)

11. Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona (Two points)

11. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (Two points)

13. Jack Bech, WR, TCU (One point)

13. Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech (One point)

13. Tao Johnson, S, Utah (One point)

