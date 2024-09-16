On the Site:
CRIME

Woman booked for allegedly pulling gun at man during road rage incident, police say

Sep 16, 2024, 3:39 PM

FILE (Tooele County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


TOOELE — A woman is in police custody after she allegedly got out of her car and pointed a handgun at a man during a road rage encounter on Saturday.

Hilary Ann Sheffer, 39, was booked into the Tooele County Jail on third-degree felony charges with road rage enhancement of aggravated assault and reckless driving, according to the police affidavit.

According to police, the male victim called the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office and told them he was involved in a road rage incident with a woman driving a black Toyota Camry.

The victim told police the woman, later identified as Sheffer, cut him off while on state Route 112 and kept driving in “an aggressive manner.” He said the Toyota’s driver brake checked him multiple times and was impeding traffic.

According to the affidavit, the victim and Sheffer eventually pulled over on the side of SR-112 and got out of their cars. The victim described Sheffer as a woman in her late 30s, with blond hair and wearing a pink shirt.

“He stated she advanced on him aggressively and was yelling expletives at him. The victim stated the female then drew a handgun from a purse, leveled it and pointed it at his face,” the affidavit stated.

The man described the handgun as a black 9mm handgun that looked like the deputy’s Glock 17 but smaller.

According to the affidavit, the man returned to his truck and drove away. The victim’s grandmother, who was also in the car, confirmed the timeline of events.

Police reportedly ran the Toyota description through the FLOCK database and found a photo of Sheffer, which both victims confirmed was the woman who confronted them. Police also confirmed that Sheffer and the victims were near each other after viewing traffic cameras.

According to the affidavit, police arrived at Sheffer’s address, where she was immediately “very loud and argumentative” to officers. Police described Sheffer as a woman in her late 30s with blonde hair and wearing a pink shirt.

“She stated she had passed a truck on the way into town that was driving slowly, and admitted she had yelled and flipped him the bird,” the affidavit stated. Sheffer told police she did not get out of her car and never confronted the victims.

“She stated, ‘I wish that I did.’ (Sheffer) also stated, ‘I would love to have pulled over and beat his (expletive) ass,'” the affidavit stated.

When police asked Sheffer about owning a firearm, she said her husband and her son both did, but she denied carrying a handgun.

According to the affidavit, officers determined that they had probable cause to arrest Sheffer for this incident and arrested her without further incident.

After Sheffer’s arrest, police reportedly spoke with her husband, who confirmed that he did own a 9mm handgun, a .22, and a hunting rifle. While in police custody, Sheffer told police that her family owns a black handgun and gave the same description of it as the victim.

According to the affidavit, police searched Sheffer’s home and found a silver 9mm handgun and a black BB gun that was molded to look like a Sig Saur 1911.

