How To Watch Utah Utes Football Vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Sep 16, 2024, 3:05 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team opens Big 12 conference play against the No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys football game

The Cowboys host the Utes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, September 21.

RELATED: Utah Football Stays Put In The Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. OSU football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against Oklahoma State will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch Utah Football:

Television

FOX

Streaming

Fubo

YouTube TV

Mobile/Streaming Devices

FOX Sports App

KSL Sports Zone

A pregame and postgame show will run on the KSL Sports Zone

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

  • Utah Football vs. Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, September 28
  • Utah Football @ Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday, October 11
  • Utah Football vs. TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 19
  • Utah Football @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26
  • Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9
  • Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16
  • Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23
  • Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

