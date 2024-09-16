Shooting at popular tailgating spot leaves 2 dead after Detroit Lions game

DETROIT (AP) — A second person has died from a shooting at a popular tailgating site after a Detroit Lions game, police said Monday.

A fight broke out around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Eastern Market, an open-air gathering spot, police Chief James White said. Tampa Bay had just defeated the Lions nearby at Ford Field, 20-16.

“I don’t know all the details to it, but anytime that somebody loses their life, that’s a tragic thing,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday.

The fight escalated when one person pulled out a gun and fired at least two rounds. Police officers in the area responded to the shooting, arrested the suspected shooter and recovered two handguns, White said.

“Tailgating, drinking and guns — they don’t mix,” White told reporters Sunday.

The victims were described as Detroit men, one in his 40s and another in his 20s. A suspect from Oak Park was in custody.

White said the confrontation began with a larger fight that broke up after a few minutes.

“They reconvened a few feet away from where the initial fight started,” the chief said. “The two fighters put up their hands like they were about to fight each other. … One of the people in the fight, a male from Oak Park, pulls out a gun and fires at least twice.”