The Hat Trick: UHC Comes Up Short Despite Inspiring Comeback Against Vegas Golden Knights

SALT LAKE CITY – Despite a valiant comeback effort following a pitiful first period display, the Utah Hockey Club came up just short as they lost their final game of the Rookie Faceoff Tournament to the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3.

Here are the key takeaways from Utah’s final game of the Rookie Faceoff Tournament.

Poor First Period Buried Utah Hockey Club’s Chance to Win

While the first 10 minutes of the contest were fairly uneventful, the Utah Hockey Club dug themselves into a deep hole late in the first, as they essentially went away from everything that helped them get a win over the Los Angeles Kings earlier in the tournament.

Allowing three goals in the final 10 minutes of the first period, Utah was dominated physically, sat back on their heels defensively, refused to get in front of shots and had very few offensive possessions. With such a lackadaisical effort, Vegas took complete advantage and scored three times in short order.

To their credit, Utah didn’t give up and played much better throughout the final 40 minutes as they returned to more of what worked in their victory on Saturday. Physicality, more shots on net and some timely Vegas penalties helped them get right back into the game after an abysmal first 20 minutes.

However, they were unable to complete the comeback as Vegas regained the lead in the third period and refused to give it up after an empty-net insurance goal.

Cole Beaudoin is a Menace in Front of the Net

After a really impressive performance against the Kings on Saturday, forward Cole Beaudoin demonstrated even more of his offensive skillset against Vegas.

As previously mentioned, the club drafted Beaudoin for his workhorse mentality and offensive skillset which were both on full display against the Golden Knights. All game long he fought hard in front of the net to try and create scoring opportunities. Whether that was stepping in front of the goaltender to block his vision or battling with a defender for position, Beaudoin looked great.

For his efforts, Beaudoin also lit the lamp for Utah after doing what he does best. Working his tail off in the offensive zone, maintaining possession, and getting in close to the net in order to score.

Despite the loss, the coaching staff and front office have a lot to be happy about with Beaudoin’s display this past week.

Maveric Lamoureux is a Special Player

Despite the outcome, defenseman Maveric Lamoureux’s skillset was on full display against Vegas which should give Utah fans a lot to be excited about when it comes to the future of this club.

For starters, he’s an absolute unit defensively. Given his towering size, he can easily remove forwards from the crease area to help the goaltender see shooters better. Nearly every time he was on the ice, he parked himself near the goal and never once struggled to move a Vegas player.

Additionally, he was one of the few Utah players who was physical from the start and even dropped the gloves with a Vegas forward after a brutal hit on teammate Sam Lipkin.

As you’d imagine, the fight was over as soon as it started simply because of how massive Lamoureux is. In just a few seconds, the Vegas player was on the ice and Lamoureux’s message was quickly received.

As for his offense, Lamoureux is also a great asset inside the oppositions zone. He moves the puck well from the point, finds open teammates, keeps the play alive and can clearly shoot it as he ripped one from the high slot and brought Utah within a goal of Vegas late in the second period.

If he can continue developing, Lamoureux certainly has the potential to be a top four defensemen for the club in the future.

Utah Hockey Club Schedule

With the conclusion of the Rookie Faceoff Tournament, the Utah Hockey Club will transition to training camp which officially begins on September 18.

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first regular season game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule.

