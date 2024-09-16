On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SAFE SCHOOLS

Butler Middle and Elementary schools put on secure status

Sep 16, 2024, 4:48 PM | Updated: 5:52 pm

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Butler Middle and Elementary schools were both put on secure status Monday after a person with a weapon was reported nearby.

Canyons School District Public Information Officer Jeff Haney said the incident took place around 11 a.m. when police responded to a nearby skatepark.

The weapon turned out to be an air-soft gun — a teenager took it out of his trunk in the skatepark parking lot to show to his friends, according to the Cottonwood Heights Police Department.

“Air-soft guns look very real. So, we truly appreciate the passerby who reported what they saw to police,” Haney said in a press release.

Haney said the schools were put on secure status at the request of police. Secure status allows classes to continue as normal while nobody is allowed to come or go from the building.

“Secure is a precaution taken to keep staff and students safe indoors while police respond to an incident off campus,” Haney said. “In a secure, all external doors are locked, instruction continues as normal, and students and employees are free to move about the building.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Safe Schools

The outside of the North Davis Junior High School....

Garna Mejia

Parents upset over North Davis Junior High timing in communicating about alleged gun incident

Some North Davis Junior High parents are wondering why the school took so long in informing them about an alleged gun threat made toward the school.

4 days ago

Teachers and school staff in a training session with the Utah County Sheriff's Office to prepare fo...

Deanie Wimmer

Educators begin active shooter training as lawmaker heads to Georgia to learn from their tragedy

School shooting in Georgia adds more urgency to a new Utah law that requires armed guardians in every Utah school.

10 days ago

A panic alert device that the Apalachee High School in Georgia used in the recent school shooting....

Brianna Chavez

Panic alert devices similar to one used in Georgia shooting to be implemented in Utah schools

A Utah team is heading to Georgia Friday looking for lessons learned from the deadly high school shooting earlier this week.

10 days ago

Richard Aspinwall, Christina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo were all victims in th...

Holly Yan and Dalia Faheid, CNN

New details on 14-year-old suspect and victims in 2024’s deadliest school shooting so far

Just weeks into the new school year, classrooms and hallways turned into scenes of carnage and horror as a mass shooter killed four people at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.

11 days ago

Max and Aubree Winn talking about their recovery after being hit by a car nearly a year ago....

Shara Park

Stansbury Park family continues to fight for school zone designation after being hit in a crosswalk

One family knows how painful it can be when a driver doesn't see you in the crosswalk.

24 days ago

Alpine school district is implementing a new safety law to help protect students. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Utah schools to implement new safety law

As the new school year gets underway, safety is top of mind. A new safety law is in effect and will be implemented over the next year.

24 days ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Butler Middle and Elementary schools put on secure status