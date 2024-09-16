Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick Shouts Out Utah Archers On Pat McAfee Show

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Patriots head coach and eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Belichick gave a shoutout to the Utah Archers on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday.

Belichick was in attendance for the PLL Championship in Philadelphia and gave McAfee a rundown of his experience.

Bill Belichick had to show some love to the Utah Archers after winning their second straight PLL title 🥍 @PatMcAfeeShow | @PremierLacrosse pic.twitter.com/j1t8iwIR5B — ESPN (@espn) September 16, 2024

The Archers defeated the Maryland Whipsnakes, 12-8, in the Cash App Championship at Subaru Park on Sunday.

“(It was a) great weekend in Philadelphia,” Belichick said. “The PLL Championship was awesome. Great game, Utah looked impressive and beat my Maryland boys. Those guys are so talented. It’s unbelievable.”

Belichick is known as a football mastermind, having won more Super Bowls than any other coach or player in NFL history. However, most don’t know that he is an avid lacrosse fan.

He was born in Tennessee in the early 1950s but grew up in Maryland, a state with heavy Lacrosse ties.

“Got to see some action and get my lacrosse fix,” Belichick said. “There’s two things that are really important in Maryland. Crabs and Lacrosse.”

The Utah Archers broke the runner-up curse and won their second-straight PLL Championship ⭐️ (📸 @PLLArchers) pic.twitter.com/zccW9EgaUa — ESPN (@espn) September 15, 2024

Utah went into the PLL Playoffs as the 2-seed. After a first-round bye, they faced the Carolina Chaos in the semifinals.

The Archers dominated Carolina, 10-1, to secure a spot in the championship game.

The final was much more competitive. But, Utah still came out on top to become back-to-back champions.

Championship Game Recap

In each of the last three PLL seasons, the reigning champion reached the final game, only to fall short and finish as the runner-up.

Early in the 2024 Championship game, it seemed that trend might continue for yet another year. After the first 15 minute quarter, Utah trailed 3-1.

Here we go, Matt Moore 😤@little_moore11 gets us on the board in Philly 🏹 pic.twitter.com/ZaXaagItpd — Utah Archers (@PLLArchers) September 15, 2024

The Archers stormed back in the second quarter, outscoring Maryland 4-2 to tie the game at 5-5 going into the half.

After the break, Utah took off. Five of the first six goals scored came from the Archers as they took a commanding 10-6 lead.

The Whipsnakes fought back, scoring two of the next three goals. But, a final-minute goal from Mac O’Keefe secured the win and back-to-back championships for Utah.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL