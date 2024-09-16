On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick Shouts Out Utah Archers On Pat McAfee Show

Sep 16, 2024, 4:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Patriots head coach and eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Belichick gave a shoutout to the Utah Archers on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday.

Belichick was in attendance for the PLL Championship in Philadelphia and gave McAfee a rundown of his experience.

The Archers defeated the Maryland Whipsnakes, 12-8, in the Cash App Championship at Subaru Park on Sunday.

“(It was a) great weekend in Philadelphia,” Belichick said. “The PLL Championship was awesome. Great game, Utah looked impressive and beat my Maryland boys. Those guys are so talented. It’s unbelievable.”

Belichick is known as a football mastermind, having won more Super Bowls than any other coach or player in NFL history. However, most don’t know that he is an avid lacrosse fan.

He was born in Tennessee in the early 1950s but grew up in Maryland, a state with heavy Lacrosse ties.

“Got to see some action and get my lacrosse fix,” Belichick said. “There’s two things that are really important in Maryland. Crabs and Lacrosse.”

Utah went into the PLL Playoffs as the 2-seed. After a first-round bye, they faced the Carolina Chaos in the semifinals.

The Archers dominated Carolina, 10-1, to secure a spot in the championship game.

The final was much more competitive. But, Utah still came out on top to become back-to-back champions.

Championship Game Recap

In each of the last three PLL seasons, the reigning champion reached the final game, only to fall short and finish as the runner-up.

Early in the 2024 Championship game, it seemed that trend might continue for yet another year. After the first 15 minute quarter, Utah trailed 3-1.

The Archers stormed back in the second quarter, outscoring Maryland 4-2 to tie the game at 5-5 going into the half.

After the break, Utah took off. Five of the first six goals scored came from the Archers as they took a commanding 10-6 lead.

The Whipsnakes fought back, scoring two of the next three goals. But, a final-minute goal from Mac O’Keefe secured the win and back-to-back championships for Utah.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mountain West Conference Reportedly Could Have Another Realignment Hit

The uncertainty in the Mountain West was already at an all-time high but it got a little bit worse with the latest realignment rumors.

13 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: UHC Comes Up Short Despite Inspiring Comeback Against Vegas Golden Knights

Despite a valiant comeback effort following a pitiful first period display, the Utah Hockey Club came up just short as they lost their final game of the Rookie Faceoff Tournament to the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Utes Football Vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Here is how to watch Utah Football open Big 12 conference play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Kansas State Presser

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake set the stage for Kansas State week.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 3: Quarterbacks Lead The Weekend

Who was the Big 12 Football player of the week? There were many elite performances from players on both ends in week three.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Sign Max Abmas To Training Camp Deal

The Utah Jazz continue to fill out their training camp roster after announcing they've signed rookie Max Abmas to a contract.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick Shouts Out Utah Archers On Pat McAfee Show